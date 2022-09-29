MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Thursday, September 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for September 29

RotoWire's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 2-2 -0.40 units

Season Record:195-174-5 +32.23 units

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

On a short slate Thursday, I try to keep it simple and not overthink it. With the A's against the Angels, we get Cole Irvin vs. Shohei Ohtani. The positive about the Angels is they are 17-13 in their last 30 games vs. the A's who are 10-20, so we get a team that is playing a lot better with one of the top pitchers in baseball.

Irvin has struggled in his last seven starts with a 6.91 ERA, and 8.49 ERA in his last four starts. Ohtani has faced the A's twice this year with a 1.54 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. He has only had three bad starts all year out of 26 total. He's also been significantly better at home with a 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP vs. 4.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Angels

Angels -1.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

When you bet baseball every day, you have to learn what pitchers have the best home/road splits. I wrote about Ohtani in the previous game and the same with Rodon who I went OVER with on the road last time. Rodon has a 2.08 ERA at home vs. 3.73 ERA on the road. All of his other numbers are just about identical, but this is enough of a difference to really focus on taking him at home.

We also know about the Rockies' road woes as they are 24-50 on the road vs. 41-40 at home. They average 5.6 runs at home vs. 2.98 on the road.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Giants

Giants -1.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

I was on this UNDER yesterday which came in easily with a 3-1 Mariners win. I will come back with the UNDER again with both teams. The Mariners are 22-11 to the UNDER in their last 33 games and the Rangers are 7-21 straight up in their last 28. They could also be without Corey Seager.

We get another positive home/road split with the starting pitcher Marco Gonzales who has a 3.36 ERA, 1.11 WHIP at home vs. 4.84 ERA, 1.57 WHIP on the road.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Mariners

Rangers/Mariners UNDER 7 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -100)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.