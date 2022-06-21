MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, June 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

We are barreling toward July and the All-Star break and the season already feels like we could skip to the playoffs. I don't recall a recent season that has had so little drama so early in the year. The Yanks are TWELVE games up in the AL East already, the Astros are up 10 in the AL West, and it took a 14-game winning streak for the Braves to be "only" 5.5 games behind the Mets. Perhaps we should all become NL West fans for the summer? Thankfully, betting doesn't care about records or standings, and with a full slate of games on this Tuesday, there is plenty to get into.

Last Article's Record: 3-1, +1.98 units

Season Record: 17-13, +2.67 units

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

The Yankees are simply on fire, and Nestor Cortez has been one of the big reasons. He has also dominated the Rays lineup in his career, holding these Rays to a .155 collective average and a .458 OPS. Tampa Bay starter Jalen Beeks has been pretty good against the Yanks, but not that good, and holding down this offense is a tall task. At plus money, let's go after the run line and a comfortable, 5-1 Yankees win.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Rays

NYY (RL) (+112) at FanDuel

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Detroit, bad. Boston, good. After their slow start, the Sawks turned it on and have made themselves relevant to the playoff picture at 37-31. Starter Rich Hill is a solid veteran that has fared well against the current Tigers lineup while Detroit start Beau Brieske has yet to face Boston. Brieske's ERA and WHIP numbers are impressive, but his nearly 2:1 K:BB ratio leaves a bit to be desired as does the 12 dingers he's given up this year. Boston has won six of eight coming into Tuesday's game, and I see no reason the run stops here.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers at Red Sox

BOS (RL) (+102) at FanDuel

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

This is a value play on a team that is playing good ball against a team that is getting a lot of press and whose value is a bit inflated. Last year, Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani was a revelation and a key piece to the San Francisco rotation. He makes his first start since going on the DL in April with an ankle injury. Make no mistake, Atlanta starter Spencer Strider has been magnificent, so this is a bit of a contrarian play, but the value on a team as solid as the Giants is too hard to ignore.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Braves

SF (ML) (+150) at FanDuel

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

This looks to be an excellent pitching matchup on the surface, but Toronto's Kevin Gausman and Chicago's Dylan Cease have struggled against each other's teams over decent sample sizes in their careers. If Monday's 8-7 game is any indication, the offense appears to have come to play in this series and it is toasty and humid in Chicago. The ball will be jumping and runs will be scored.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at White Sox

TOR/CHW (OVER 9) (+115) at FanDuel

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

NYY (RL) (+112)

BOS (RL) (+102)

SF (ML) (+150)

TOR/CHW (OVER 9) (+115)

