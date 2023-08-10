MLB Picks Tonight: Expert Picks and Props for Aug. 10

The future first ballot HOF pitcher, Kershaw has had tons of success against his NL West foe during his highly decorated career. In 49 starts, Kershaw holds a 27-11 record with a 3.33 ERA and 312 punchies across 300 innings. This, of course, also includes a no-hit piece back in 2014. Anyway, the lefty was having a renaissance type of year at age 35, but a shoulder injury in late June (against the Rockies, ironically) sidelined him until tonight. Being out of action for close to six weeks can throw some pitchers off. Kersh holds a scintillating 1.70 ERA and .191 OBA at home in 2023, but

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Thursday, Aug. 10

Colorado Rockies (+320) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (-405) | Over/Under 8.5

The future first ballot HOF pitcher, Kershaw has had tons of success against his NL West foe during his highly decorated career. In 49 starts, Kershaw holds a 27-11 record with a 3.33 ERA and 312 punchies across 300 innings. This, of course, also includes a no-hit piece back in 2014. Anyway, the lefty was having a renaissance type of year at age 35, but a shoulder injury in late June (against the Rockies, ironically) sidelined him until tonight. Being out of action for close to six weeks can throw some pitchers off. Kersh holds a scintillating 1.70 ERA and .191 OBA at home in 2023, but if that wasn't tough enough for the Rockies, they hit 30 points worse on the road than at home. Not to mention, they hit 25 points lower against lefties than righties. On paper, this lines up for a big return for 22.

This is why baseball is a weird sport. Everything in the world says the Dodgers are a lock tonight. The pitching and hitting advantage, the stats, the fact that Colorado is not at home. The Rockies just shipped out C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk and Mike Moustakas trades. It's a complete disaster, I get it. The thing for me is, it wouldn't surprise me to see Kershaw a little flat tonight in his first outing. Despite the difference in batting splits, Colorado has a few other home run hitters who are still on the team. They have hit nearly the same amount on the road as at home. With Kershaw giving up 12 round-trippers in 16 starts this season, that's probably their best way to pull off a huge upset.

It's a tough game to cap, but even the best teams in baseball still lose 60+ games. It's never a good idea to lay the kind of vig you would have tonight. There's absolutely nothing sexy about the Mountain High Men, including their pitcher Ty Blach. I just think it's worth a little sprinkle to take the Rocks on the moneyline, but the play is the run line. We're getting a big number here, so let's give it a shot.



Pick: Rockies RL +1.5 +146



