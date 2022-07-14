MLB Picks Tonight: Free Expert MLB Bets for Thursday, July 14

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Picks, Totals and More for Thursday, July 14

When I last appeared on these pages, it was not pretty. I guess taking four dogs is not a recipe for success this season. Did I learn my lesson? Let's find out below.....

Last Article's Record: 0-4, -4 units

Season Record: 19-19, -.68 units

Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees

Backing unders at Yankee Stadium always comes with risk, but with that risk comes value. Starters Luis Castillo and Nestor Cortes are their teams' aces, have fared well against the opposing lineups, and are having fantastic seasons for their teams. After 13 runs yesterday, I expect both aces to come out firing with their best stuff in the rubber game of this series.

CIN/NYY UNDER 8 (+100) at FanDuel

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

There aren't many similarities between this game and the Reds/Yankees tilt, but I like the under here just the same. One similarity is the success starters Kutter Crawford and Drew Rasmussen have had against the opposing lineup. That, combined with Tampa's history as a pitcher's paradise gives me direction to the under. Additionally, the Rays have struggled to score runs with injuries to a couple of their major lineup pieces, so their current small ball strategy plays towards a low-scoring game as well.

BOS/TB UNDER 7.5 (+105) at DraftKings

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The Mets are good, the Cubs are not. Too simple and too easy? I don't think so. After being somewhat competitive against the Dodgers, Chicago came home to get hammered and swept in a short 2-game series at the hands of the Orioles. Now, the Mets roll into town, looking to pounce on the weak Cubs lineup. In my opinion, this line should be closer to -150, so I'll take the value with the second-best team in the NL.

NYM ML (-130) at DraftKings

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

I'm a sucker for a good Martin Perez spot and I believe we have one here tonight. Perez has been outstanding all year long for the Rangers while Seattle starter Marco Gonzales has really struggled to duplicate his success from last season. This is the start of what should be a very entertaining 4-game series between two AL West up-and-coming teams and I like the home team to put a little extra towards getting the opening W tonight.

TEX ML (-115) at PointsBet

