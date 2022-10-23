MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Playoff Bets for Sunday, October 23

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Championship Series Picks: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, October 23

Last Article's Record: 1-0, +1.00 units

Season Record: 81-78, +6.39 units

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

I've had great success in this series so far using the Pitcher Win props available on the Astros starters. In Game 1, the Astros were listed as -195 favorites, with the Justin Verlander Win offered at +200 (simply amazing). In Game 2, the Astros were listed as -150 favorites, while the Framber Valdez Win was offered at +270. In Game 3, the Astros were listed at +134, while the Cristian Javier Win was offered at +360. It seems the linemaker may finally be catching on, as today's starter Lance McCullers actually represents the worst value of the four (while still an overlay), with the Astros listed at even-money to win the game while the McCullers Win is offered at +200 odds.

McCullers has had good success against the Yankees in the past (and in the playoffs in general) and has also looked sharp in his recent outings, logging six innings or more in each of his last five starts and allowing no more than two earned runs in any of them. While the Yankees send the outstanding Nestor Cortes to the mound as they try to extend this series, it's worth noting the Astros were an incredible 42-12 against left-handed starters this year, and clearly they're on a roll right now, winning the first three games of this series en route to an unbeaten 6-0 playoff record. They also fare well against the Yankees overall, beating them in 8-of-10 matchups this year. While the Astros look attractive at even money today, I prefer taking the +200 odds on the McCullers Win, as it seems semi-likely Houston can assert control of this game at some point before McCullers leaves the mound, and of course they have an excellent bullpen to help get them the rest of the way. It's a good value once again on DraftKings' highly-playable Pitcher Win props (they even have the Nestor Cortes Win at +265 if you prefer the Yankees side).

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Yankees

Lance McCullers to record a Win, +200 (DraftKings)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available MLB player props, so we have an easy-to-use MLB odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. With the playoffs in full swing, stay up to date with the latest World Series odds and all other MLB Futures.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.