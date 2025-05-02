Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, May 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 2: Expert Picks & Insights

Friday brings a packed slate across baseball with all 30 teams scheduled to take the field. Among the exciting series is the Phillies hosting the Diamondbacks. Let's dive into the betting side of things and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 19-2 (+13.06 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Picks

Grant Holmes over 2.5 walks allowed (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Holmes has been wild, posting a 14.5% walk rate through 28 innings. He has made five starts and he issued at least three walks in four of them. In three of those outings, he issued four walks. While he worked mostly out of the bullpen last year, he hasn't seen any limitations as a starter this year. He has thrown at least 93 pitches in each of his last four starts. In two of those games, he topped 100 pitches.

Facing the loaded Dodgers lineup is never easy. They have scored the third-most runs in baseball and hit the second-most home runs. They also have plenty of selective hitters, which has resulted in them being ranked eighth in walks drawn. Given how wild Holmes has been and the plus odds that come with this wager, taking the over is very appealing.

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Picks

Antonio Senzatela over 5.5 hits allowed (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Giants are off to a good start at 19-13. They are 9-5 at home, which is where they will take on the Rockies on Friday. After ranking 17th in runs scored last season, they rank 12th in runs scored this year. That's despite them having the ninth-fewest hits in baseball.

The Giants not generating a ton of hits is likely why this line was set at 5.5 for Senzatela, despite his 1.88 WHIP. He has allowed at least six hits in all six of his starts this season. In five of those starts, he allowed at least eight hits. In 721.1 career innings, Senzatela has given up 837 hits. He doesn't miss many bats with his career 15.0% strikeout rate, so this over might be too good to pass up.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Picks

Quinn Priester over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Brewers are trying to piece together their starting rotation with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr. (elbow) and Aaron Civale (hamstring) all out. Despite posting a 4.71 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP over 49.2 innings with the Pirates and Red Sox last season, Priester has been giving an opportunity to join their rotation. While he has a 3.79 ERA through four starts, his 4.93 xFIP is concerning. So is his 1.63 WHIP. He doesn't have much margin for error, given his career 15.2% strikeout rate. He also has a career 9.8% walk rate.

A pitcher with command issues who doesn't miss a lot of bats is not a recipe for success against the Cubs, who have scored the most runs in baseball. They have a .853 OPS on the road, which is by far the highest mark in baseball. One of the reasons for their success is that they do a good job of making contact, ranking 17th in strikeouts. This is a disaster of a matchup for Priester.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap