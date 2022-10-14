MLB Playoff Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, October 14

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Friday, October 14

Last Article's Record: 1-2 -1.40 units

Season Record: 206-188-5 +26.67 units

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

In a makeup game from yesterday's rainout, we get Shane Bieber against Nestor Cortes with the Yankees -140 and a total of just 6. Bieber has gone UNDER the total in 8 out of his last 10 starts and at least 6 innings or more in 15 out of 18 road starts. The Yankees are 12-3 in Cortes' last 15 starts as a home favorite.

The Guardians have been a top 5 batting average team on the road against left-handed pitching since August 1 at .285, but they are also a bottom 5 isolated power team at .117, which means they could get some base runners, but the chances for a homer are slim.

I think this is another low-scoring game (SHOCKER), but I am not confident in the side or even the very low total. So I will lean on a strong pitching performance from Shane Bieber as I think he goes at least 6 innings averaging 1 strikeout per inning.

MLB Player Props for Guardians at Yankees

Bieber OVER 17.5 outs for 1.25 RW buck (DraftKings -125)

Bieber OVER 5.5 strikeouts for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

I am seeing a TON of Aaron Nola/Phillies love today and I get it, but if you dig into Nola's starts against the Braves especially the 4 after June 1 (when the Braves went nuclear), it is a bit scary. How about a 4.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, for 26 innings (6.5)? His last start on September 23 was strong going 6 innings with 8 strikeouts and allowing 0 runs.

Spencer Strider was just announced as the Game 3 starter with Charlie Morton getting pushed to Game 4. This takes away all of my bets on the Phillies' bats and the OVER. We have no idea what the pitch count will be with Strider so I am not taking any side in the game.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Phillies

Braves OVER 3.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

Michael Harris to HOMER for 0.5 RW buck (DraftKings +650)

Matt Olson to HOMER for 0.5 RW buck (DraftKings +330)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

I think it' safe to assume this will end up a bullpen game for the Dodgers with Tony Gonsolin on the mound. This is why I ended up fading the Dodgers for the World Series because of their questionable pitching depth in a longer series. But for tonight, I will still lean toward the Dodgers against Blake Snell as getting them at -120 is great value. His 1.57 WHIP in 3 starts against the Dodgers will become a problem again and his track record in the playoffs is very shaky.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Padres

Dodgers -120 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings)

