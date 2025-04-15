MLB Props Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 15

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

MLB Player Props Today: Tuesday, April 15

Tuesday welcomes another full slate in MLB, but we have selected the best bets for this round of games, including trusting a pitcher and a hitter that are enjoying outstanding starts in the National League.

MLB Prop Bets Today

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo to record over 6.5 total strikeouts +115

Luzardo is enjoying an excellent start to his Phillies career and is coming off back-to-back quality starts after tossing six innings of one-run ball against the Braves on April 10 in a no-decision. The lefty has gone 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP across 18 innings, but perhaps the most impressive stat so far is that he's posted a career-best 36.2 percent strikeout rate. That's unsustainable throughout a full season, but Luzardo has fanned at least six in each of his three outings.

Furthermore, his quality starts came against the Dodgers and Braves, so the numbers look even better when digging deeper. The Giants are a softer matchup for Luzardo, as they've struggled massively against left-handed pitching in 2025. They've posted a .192 average and a 26.6 percent strikeout rate against southpaws, so Luzardo has a shot at delivering another elite performance this Tuesday.

New York Mets vs. Minnesota Twins

Juan Soto to homer anytime +350

Soto delivered his second home run of the season in Monday's game against the Twins, and that blast snapped a 13-game homer drought for the star outfielder. Even though he seems to be having an underwhelming start to the season based on his power numbers, he's still slashing a respectable .250/.400/.429 with four doubles, six RBI, one stolen base and 14 walks over 70 plate appearances (16 games) so far.

The power numbers are subpar, but this is an excellent matchup for Soto since he'll be facing Bailey Ober on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has allowed a .316 average, .424 wOBA and 2.1 HR/9 to the 23 left-handed bats he's seen thus far this season. Plus, he's given up three homers in three starts this season, and he's also pitched five or more innings just once. Soto could certainly take advantage of Ober's early struggles.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres

Kyle Tucker to record over 1.5 total bases +135

The Cubs are coming off a 10-4 loss to the Padres on Monday to open a three-game series between two of the best teams in the National League. One of the biggest takeaways from the series opener is that the Padres finally found a way to slow Tucker down Monday. The outfielder has been one of the most consistent players for the Cubs in the early stages of the season, and while he went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts Monday, that was just the second time he didn't reach base at least once in Chicago's last nine games.

Tucker has recorded two or more total bases in 13 of his 19 games this season, hitting .307 with a .429 OBP and a 1.042 OPS in 91 plate appearances. The Padres aren't the best matchup on paper, but it's hard to bet against Tucker given how good he's been in the early stages of this campaign.

MLB Picks Recap for Tuesday, April 15: