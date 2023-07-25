MLB Same Game Bets: Expert Picks for Orioles at Phillies on Tuesday, July 25

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Same Game Picks and Parlays: Orioles at Phillies

Your boy is RED HOT after a 3-0 day last Wednesday that included straight-up dog wins on the Brewers (+150), D-Backs (+190), and Twins (+130). I'm now 9-2-1 in my last four articles, good for +9.17 units as we navigate the dog days of summer. Today, I'm on Game Focus duty and I'm targeting what should be a heckuva series between the Orioles and Phillies.

Be sure to check out the best sportsbook promos before locking in your bets this MLB season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new customers a first bet offer up to $1,000. For Orioles fans, try the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code. Phillies fans can get in on the fun as well by checking out the best PA sportsbook promos.

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies

By now, you all know I'm a + odds kind of guy when it comes to baseball. With so many games, I believe there are ample opportunities in a game that produces so many random outcomes. Only six of my 49 selections so far this year have been on the favorite and nothing higher than -128. With so many options, I just see no need to lay money on big favorites when we see upsets on a daily basis in MLB. So, it will come as no surprise that I'm targeting the Orioles as a very live dog in Philly. While Baltimore starter Kyle Gibson's overall numbers aren't great, a closer look shows he's been much better on the road than at home. On the other side, Philly starter Taijuan Walker has cooled off considerably over his last four starts including a poor home performance against Milwaukee his last time out. I'll grab the value on the O's tonight.

MLB Best Bet: Orioles ML (+106) @ FanDuel

And immediately on the heels of my "I'm Mr. Underdog" diatribe above, I'm going to go with a decent-sized favorite here on the total. Everything about this game screams under so I'm going to trust myself and go with it. First, I mentioned Gibson on the road has been good, and while Walker hasn't been great, the young O's may have hit a summer swoon offensively and are struggling to score runs. In fact, despite being 7-3 in their last 10 games, Baltimore has been outscored in those 10 games, which is a testament to their toughness. Only one game in their last five has gone over today's total while five of the last seven Phillies contests have stayed under this total. We'll go with it.

MLB Best Bet: BAL/PHI UNDER 9.5 (-120) @ DraftKings

Check out DraftKings with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code for a generous welcome offer.

For today's player props, I'm going with a bit of a deep dive on O's youngster Jordan Westburg who is 10-38 with two doubles, a triple, and a homer in his last 10 games. He's never faced Walker in his career, which can go either way, and the value makes this a fun one to watch. He was 1-3 last night, hitting his first major league homer, so he should feel comfortable at Citizens Bank Park. I also looked at both pitchers' K-props and both were absurdly low with terrible odds in my estimation, but if you can find a same-game parlay on both, that would be a fun look as well.



MLB Player Prop: Westburg 2+ Hits (+430) @ FanDuel

MLB Game Focus Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my Game Focus Best Bets for today's Orioles/Phillies contest: