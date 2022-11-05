This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB World Series Game 6 Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, November 5

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 1-1 (-0.29 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 105-105-4 (-11.83 RW Bucks)

The Astros are a win away from clinching another title, and we've got a pair of bets to consider for Saturday's critical Game 6.

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Zack Wheeler went into last Saturday's Game 2 with a 1.78 ERA and 25:3 K:BB across four postseason starts, but he was hit fairly hard by the Astros to the tune of five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings. The so-so outing was in line with the discrepancy between Wheeler's home and road splits during the regular season, with the right-hander having pitched to a 3.85 ERA and 1.20 WHIP when traveling as opposed to 1.85 and 0.88 figures in those respective categories at home. Houston's potent lineup hasn't topped five runs yet in a game this series, but with them back in their home setting, with a very recent positive experience against Wheeler and with a title within their grasp, the Astros' outlook is solid once again.

Framber Valdez served as Wheeler's opponent in Game 2 as well, and the southpaw completely stymied the Phillies to the tune of one earned run on four hits and nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Valdez had come into that start on the heels of a 17-win regular season and a 1.42 ERA and 15:3 K:BB across 12.2 postseason innings versus the Mariners and Yankees. Valdez simply doesn't give up home runs, especially at home — he posted a 0.3 HR/9 at Minute Maid Park during the regular season and hasn't allowed a ball to leave the park during the 19 innings covering his three postseason starts there, either.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Astros:

Astros moneyline (-143 on UniBet Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Astros moneyline – 1st 5 innings (-140 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

