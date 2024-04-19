New York Mets-Los Angeles Dodgers & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props for April 19

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, April 19

Not only does Friday bring a packed schedule across baseball, but we also have some exciting series. One of the top ones that stands out will feature the Braves hosting the Rangers. Let's dive into the prop market and highlight some of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 5-3 (+0.57 units)

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Best Bets

Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his season debut after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. He made two rehab appearances, failing to get past four innings in either of them. In total, he gave up 13 runs (11 earned) and recorded nine strikeouts across seven innings. He threw 77 pitches in his last outing, so he probably won't be able to hit 100 pitches in this start against the Nationals.

Verlander has seen his strikeout rate decline the last three seasons, bottoming out at 21.5 percent last year. The Nationals don't have a potent lineup, but they generally do a good job of making contact. They struck out the second-fewest times in baseball last season and have struck out the eighth-fewest times this year. Look for Verlander to hit the under on his strikeouts prop.

On the Nationals' side, they will start MacKenzie Gore. While he is off to a good start, one of his three outings came against the inept Athletics' lineup. For his career, he has a 1.41 WHIP. This could be a great matchup to attack the over on the combined hits, runs and RBI prop for Jose Altuve. For his career, Altuve has a .381 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers. In 20 games this season, Altuve has recorded at least two combined hits, runs and RBI 13 times.

MLB Picks for Astros at Nationals

Justin Verlander under 5.5 strikeouts (-148) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 unit

Jose Altuve over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Best Bets

After two strong starts to begin the season, Sean Manaea was roughed up for eight runs (six earned) over 3.2 innings by the Royals in his last outing. He allowed nine hits and three walks, while also giving up his first home run of the season. Part of his problem is that he doesn't leave himself with much of a margin for error, given his career 22.1 percent strikeout rate.

Things won't get any easier for Manaea with the Dodgers tied for the third-most runs scored in baseball. They have been led by Betts, who has a .298 ISO and a .489 wOBA. With Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman hitting behind him, Betts has already scored 22 runs. When his combined hits, runs and RBI prop is set at 1.5, I usually play the over. Facing Manaea at home certainly won't deter me from playing it again.

MLB Picks for Dodgers vs. Mets

Mookie Betts over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap