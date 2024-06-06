New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins & More MLB Best Bets, June 6

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, June 6

There will be no shortage of action with 10 games set to be played across baseball on Thursday. Let's dive into the betting market and highlight some of the best wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 20-15 (+1.14 units)

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets

The Yankees are on fire right now. They have won seven games in a row, improving their record to 44-19 this season. They have the best run differential in baseball and are 20-8 at home. Starting for them will be Marcus Stroman, who has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts. That included a matchup against the Twins in which he threw six scoreless innings.

Pablo Lopez will take the mound for the Twins, and while he might be one of their best starters, he has had an underwhelming season so far. He has made 12 starts, giving up at least four runs in five of them. After sweeping the Twins in Minnesota earlier this season, look for the Yankees to complete the sweep of them in New York this time.

MLB Picks for New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Yankees ML (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Best Bets

The Red Sox hit the road after scoring nine runs against the Braves at home Wednesday. Over their last five games, they have averaged 5.8 runs. Wednesday brought more good news for their lineup with Tyler O'Neill returning from his knee injury. He got right back into the swing of things, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Look for the Red Sox to score early and often with Jake Woodford set to start for the White Sox. Last season, he produced a 6.23 ERA and a 6.61 FIP for the Cardinals. At Triple-A this year, he has a 5.26 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. In the one start that he has made in the majors, he gave up three runs over 4.1 innings to a Blue Jays lineup that has scored the sixth fewest runs in baseball.

MLB Picks for Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

Red Sox team total over 3.5 runs first seven innings (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Best Bets

The Cardinals will have their ace Sonny Gray on the mound for a matchup against a Rockies team that is just 8-23 on the road. The Rockies have a .730 OPS at Coors Field, but just a .652 OPS on the road. That is good for the fifth-worst road OPS in baseball.

Let's finish things up with a player prop, taking the under on combined hits, runs and RBI for Charlie Blackmon. While he has a .373 wOBA and a .212 ISO at home this season, he only has a .236 wOBA and a .062 ISO on the road. Things won't get any easier for him against Gray, who has a 3.00 ERA and a 2.65 FIP.

MLB Picks for St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

