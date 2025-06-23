This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The All-Star catcher is nursing an oblique strain that interim manager Tony Mansolino referred to as "mild." However, as I previously discussed following Shea Langeliers ' recent oblique strain, the catcher position can be more demanding than other positions. Langeliers, out since June 5, began taking batting practice just this weekend and is poised to miss more time as he continues his progression. Baltimore is fully aware of the situation and has already ruled out Rutschman through the All-Star break. Gary Sanchez will take over as Baltimore's primary catcher. Maverick Handley will serve as backup, though he is also banged up following a collision with Jazz Chisholm on Sunday.

The Orioles have been ravaged by injury this season, as the team has lost the fourth most games due to injury in major league baseball. The problem is not just about quantity, as the quality of the players injured has amplified the issue, with key members of the offense and the pitching staff succumbing to an assortment of injuries. Gunnar Henderson (intercostal strain) and Colton Cowser (broken thumb) were injured early in the season with Jordan Westburg , Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle all succumbing to hamstring strains. Pitchers Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish are recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Grayson Rodriguez remains out with elbow inflammation. Now, a normal fixture of the lineup is injured as Rutschman hits the injured list for the first time in his career.

Adley Rutschman

Yordan Alvarez

The Astros slugger continues to miss time with a fracture in his hand. While bone tissue can return to its original strength following an injury, time remains the key to a complete recovery and, in some cases, this can be a drawn-out process. Unfortunately, Alvarez's hand appears to fall into this category, as his broken fourth metacarpal is taking longer than expected to mend. He has yet to resume hitting, and the team has yet to place a definitive timeline on his recovery. Don't be surprised if he undergoes another round of imaging to see if a more aggressive approach to treatment may be needed.

Chris Sale

The reigning NL Cy Young Winner was placed on the 15-day IL with a fracture on the left side of his rib cage. The injury occurred when Sale made a diving play to field a grounder. He reported lingering discomfort in the area and the Braves medical team sent him for images on the area.

The rib cage comprises 12 pairs of ribs. The first seven pairs anchor directly to the sternum and are known as true ribs. The next three pairs, ribs eight through 10, connect indirectly to the sternum via the cartilage of the rib above them. The final two pairs, ribs 11 and 12, do not attach to the sternum and are known as the floating ribs.

Any of these ribs can break as can their cartilage attachment to the sternum. There has been no indication if Sale's injury involves bone or cartilage, or which rib(s) is broken. Like mentioned with Alvarez, time remains the best course of treatment. As a result, Sale remains out indefinitely. He will not throw until the medical staff gives him the green light, meaning additional time to build up his arm will be needed.

Sale is at least familiar with the rehab process for this sort of injury, as he missed 99 days during the 2022 season following a stress fracture on the right side of his ribs. Fortunately, acute fractures can be easier to manage, and his time lost hopefully will be less as extensive. Rookie Didier Fuentes is expected to remain in the rotation with Sale sidelined.

Check Swings

Corbin Carroll: Like Alvarez, Carroll is nursing a hand injury that was initially believed to be a minor issue. However, Carroll has not played since he was struck by a pitch on his left hand on June 18. Initial X-rays were negative, but the Arizona outfielder is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to get a better look at the injury site. Hopefully, the diagnosis remains a contusion, but those invested here should at least begin to look for alternatives in case some sort of fracture is discovered.

Nathan Eovaldi: The Rangers rotation will get back a big piece this week, as Eovaldi will not need a rehab assignment as he makes his way back from right triceps inflammation. Clearly Texas was confident in what they saw in the right-hander's 50-pitch, three-inning live session over the weekend. The team could opt to limit his workload early on, but feel free to use Eovaldi as you would normally.

Bryce Harper: The Phillies slugger continues to make progress in his rehab for right wrist inflammation. Harper has progressed to throwing soft tosses as he gradually ramps up his level of activity. He remains without a firm timetable, but any bit of progression has to be seen as good news. Remain patient here. Harper's teammate Otto Kemp continues to perform well despite a knee contusion that forced him out of a game last week.

Jordan Westburg: Westburg is another Orioles player fighting off the injury bug. The infielder suffered a left index finger injury when sliding headfirst into second base. The injury occurred despite Westburg wearing a sliding mitt on his hand. X-rays on the injured digit were negative and the injury is being called a sprain. Baltimore believes he can avoid the IL but anticipates he will miss the next several games.

Ryan Yarbrough: An oblique strain landed Yarbrough on the IL Sunday. The Yankees left-hander has apparently been pitching in discomfort for the past two weeks, and the team finally opted to provide him some extended rest. The strain is reportedly a low-grade strain, but look for the injury to lead to a multiweek absence. Allan Winans has been called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Monday's game in Cincinnati. Marcus Stroman could be another candidate to round out the rotation. Stroman has completed two starts on his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset and is slated to go again Tuesday. Stroman has not pitched since mid-April due to left knee inflammation.

