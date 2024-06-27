Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins & More MLB Best Bets & Expert Picks, June 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, June 27

There are nine games scheduled to be played Thursday, a few of which have early start times. Let's focus on the evening set of games and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 29-20 (+3.82 units)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets

This game being played at home doesn't exactly provide a significant advantage for the Angels. They are just 15-25 there, compared to their 18-21 record on the road. They will start Davis Daniel, who had a 5.33 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 14 starts at Triple-A. Behind him will be a bullpen that isn't in the best of shape. The Angels used four relievers Wednesday and have three members of their bullpen that have all pitched in two of the last three days.

Starting for the Tigers will be Jack Flaherty, who allowed one run over 5.2 innings against the White Sox in his last outing. For the season, he now has a 2.92 ERA and an even better 2.70 FIP. With the Tigers having a significant advantage in the pitching department, they are in a favorable position to earn the victory in this matchup.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers

Tigers ML (-166) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

The Phillies have scored the fourth-most runs in baseball, while also posting the fourth-highest OPS at home. They are in a great spot to score runs in bunches against Trevor Rogers, who has a 4.90 ERA and a 4.51 FIP. The last time he faced them, Rogers gave up five runs (four earned) over 3.1 innings. With Rogers sporting a 1.55 WHIP this season, taking the Phillies to surpass their team total for runs is an appealing option.

Further piling on against Rogers, let's take the over on combined hits, runs and RBI for Bryce Harper. He is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, hitting 35-for-90 (.389) with a 1.199 OPS over his last 23 games. Over his last 11 games, he finished with at least two combined hits, runs and RBI in nine of them. Although he doesn't have the platoon advantage in this matchup with Rogers, he actually has a higher OPS against left-handed pitchers this season (1.003) than he does righties (.977).

MLB Picks for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Phillies over 4.5 total runs (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Bryce Harper over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

