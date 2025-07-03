Discover all the best MLB plays on PrizePicks this Thursday, including multiple on Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki against the Guardians.

Thursday brings us an entertaining all-day slate, and there are potentially profitable PrizePicks opportunities throughout the afternoon and evening. We highlight four of our favorites below:

Cam Smith, HOU at COL: More Than 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

The precocious Smith is once again proving himself to be a baseball prodigy, as he's quickly mastering MLB arms the same way he did with pitchers at his quick trio of minor-league stops in his first professional season last year. Smith enters Thursday afternoon's favorable matchup against Kyle Freeland with a .285 average and .785 OPS, as well as a blistering .412/.474/.588 slash line over his last nine games (38 plate appearances).

Smith is averaging 1.9 hits + runs + RBI overall on the season, but that figure bumps up to 3.1 per contest when zooming in on his aforementioned current torrid stretch. The Astros are projected for 6.4 runs in Thursday's matchup against Freeland and the always vulnerable Rockies bullpen, and Smith checks in with a .304 average, 1.037 OPS, .438 wOBA and .188 wRC+ against left-handed pitching on the road.

Meanwhile, Freeland has pitched to a .429 BAA and .457 wOBA against right-handed hitters at home, while Colorado relievers have surrendered a .296 average and .336 wOBA to righty bats at Coors since June 1.

Seiya Suzuki, CHC vs. CLE: More Than 0.5 Total Bases / More Than 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Suzuki has some interesting home/road splits this season, with the veteran slugger, who's already belted a career-high 23 homers, actually thriving more outside Wrigley Field. However, that's largely applied to his numbers in same-handed matchups, as the right-swinging Suzuki has tormented left-handers consistently, including at home.

Suzuki owns a .308 average, 1.058 OPS, .435 wOBA and 184 wRC+ against southpaws at Wrigley, a sample in which he's gotten on base at a .391 clip and has compiled 26 total bases in 46 plate appearances. Suzuki is also in the midst of an impressive stretch at the plate, one that's seen him produce a .325 average and 1.161 OPS across his last 10 games while lowering his strikeout rate to 20.5 percent.

Suzuki is slated to face lefty Joey Cantillo to start Thursday's game, one the Cubs are projected for a solid 4.8 runs in. Given he's averaging 2.2 total bases and 2.5 hits + runs + RBI per game, these two props are very much within his wheelhouse.

Robbie Ray, SFG at ARI: More Than 6 Pitcher Strikeouts

Ray is enjoying a resurgent season that's seen him post an 8-3 record, 2.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through his first 17 starts. After losing a significant portion of the last two seasons due to injury, the left-hander has his swing-and-miss stuff back in very good form, as he's recorded a 10.1 K/9, including a 10.8 figure in 42.1 road frames.

Thursday, Ray faces a Diamondbacks team that's struck out at a 32.1 percent clip at home against left-handers in the last month. Ray has already recorded at least seven strikeouts in well over half of his starts, accomplishing the feat on 10 occasions.

One of those instances came in a nine-strikeout performance against Arizona on May 13 at Oracle Park, and Ray, who toiled for the D-Backs for five-plus seasons in his career, has 462 strikeouts in 368.1 career innings at Chase Field.

Will Smith, LAD vs. CWS: More Than 0.5 Hits / More Than 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Smith enters Thursday's interleague matchup sporting a .324 average, .972 OPS and .419 wOBA, a testament to the career-best season he's putting together after multiple already impressive campaigns to open his career.

Smith is also striking out at an impressivley modest 17.9 percent rate, and he's averaging over a hit per game (73 in 68 contests). The veteran has hit safely in 46 of 68 games overall, and Thurday, he'll get a crack at the vulnerable Aaron Civale, who he's already belted two homers against in three career encounters.

Civale has been touched up for a .310 average and .376 wOBA by right-handed hitters overall, a split in which he also owns a 5.65 xFIP. Meanwhile, Smith has been a terror against righties at Dodger Stadium, posting a .372 average, 1.067 OPS and .455 wOBA in that split.

