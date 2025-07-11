In a recent Tout Table, I asked my esteemed colleagues to rank five of the best fantasy outfielders: Fernando Tatis, Julio Rodriguez, Jackson Chourio, James Wood and Pete Crow-Armstrong. On the surface, it's not an especially meaty task. However, as usual, there is method to my madness. First, let's look at the results with some data to put the rankings in perspective. In full disclosure, the question was posed a few weeks ago, but the rest of season (ROS) and year to date (YTD) ranks are current through July 10. The ADP and ranks consider the entire player pool, not just outfielders.
Find out who to target the rest of the way with RotoWire's MLB Rest of Season Projections!
|ADP
|RW ROS
|RW YTD
|TZ ROS
|Touts
|1
|Jackson Chourio
|12.65
|25
|21
|13
|4.29
|2
|Julio Rodriguez
|12.67
|15
|64
|19
|3.88
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|14.04
|7
|26
|8
|1.25
|4
|James Wood
|52.72
|12
|6
|12
|2.58
|5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|115.82
|9
|3
|9
|3
To make it easier to eyeball, here are the ranks relative to each other:
|ADP
|RW ROS
|RW YTD
|TZ ROS
|Touts
|1
|Jackson Chourio
|1
|5
|3
|4
|5
|2
|Julio Rodriguez
|2
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|3
|1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|James Wood
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
Asking to rank this quintet is akin to asking an underlying question about
- Will Chourio and Rodriguez experience a similar second-half surge as last season?
- Can Tatis stay healthy, and will he continue to steal bases at a career-high pace?
- Can PCA and Wood come close to sustaining the pace that landed them No. 1 and No. 2 among this group over the first half?
Below are my answers, but first my current projections on the group for the rest of the season:
|Name
|GP
|PA
|AVG
|HR
|R
|RBI
|SB
|15MIX
|1
|Fernando Tatis
|64
|281
|0.278
|12
|45
|31
|13
|$35
|2
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|66
|279
|0.245
|13
|41
|39
|17
|$35
|3
|James Wood
|64
|283
|0.274
|14
|39
|40
|9
|$33
|4
|Jackson Chourio
|65
|289
|0.263
|11
|41
|38
|13
|$33
|5
|Julio Rodriguez
|65
|289
|0.268
|9
|39
|33
|12
|$28
Jackson Chourio: Hard-Hit Rate Concerns
Here are Chourio's monthly splits from last season and so far this year:
|Year
|Month
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|BB%
|K%
|AEV (mph)
|HardHit%
|2024
|Mar/Apr
|106
|0.206
|0.257
|0.351
|6.6%
|32.1%
|86.4
|36.9%
|2024
|May
|68
|0.215
|0.250
|0.292
|4.4%
|19.1%
|89.9
|48.1%
|2024
|Jun
|80
|0.315
|0.362
|0.534
|7.5%
|17.5%
|89.1
|43.3%
|2024
|Jul
|88
|0.317
|0.364
|0.512
|6.8%
|13.6%
|90.6
|48.6%
|2024
|Aug
|121
|0.321
|0.372
|0.554
|5.0%
|17.4%
|91.9
|52.7%
|2024
|Sep/Oct
|110
|0.263
|0.336
|0.495
|10.0%
|24.5%
|89.1
|38.0%
|2025
|Mar/Apr
|137
|0.271
|0.285
|0.504
|1.5%
|23.4%
|88.4
|46.1%
|2025
|May
|125
|0.237
|0.280
|0.373
|5.6%
|18.4%
|86
|30.5%
|2025
|Jun
|112
|0.250
|0.295
|0.442
|6.3%
|18.8%
|87.7
|34.5%
Chourio really didn't have a better second half; he struggled in April, then was solid for four months before slipping down the stretch. Last May might appear terrible, but the underlying metrics were solid.
April this year was in line with last season's May through August, but since then Chourio hasn't been hitting the ball nearly as hard, and he's exhibiting horrible patience. My formulaic outlook is optimistic, but personally I'm not so sure. The drop in HardHit% is concerning.
The 21-year-old has volume on his side, batting primarily second for the team averaging the second-most runs per game of the five players in this discussion. Only the Cubs (PCA) score more runs per games than the Brewers. The Mariners (J-Rod) are next, followed by the Nationals (Wood), with the Padres (Tatis) at the rear.
Even with the volume consideration, if ranking by feel, I'd probably list Chourio last. I may have to override my ROS projection to account for a lower HardHit% than initially anticipated.
Julio Rodriguez: Another Second-Half Surge?
|Month
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|BB%
|K%
|AEV mph
|HardHit%
|2024
|Mar/Apr
|124
|0.256
|0.298
|0.308
|4.8%
|32.3%
|91.2
|45.5%
|2024
|May
|125
|0.274
|0.320
|0.368
|5.6%
|23.2%
|93.4
|52.3%
|2024
|Jun
|111
|0.206
|0.270
|0.304
|8.1%
|24.3%
|88.6
|44.0%
|2024
|Jul
|53
|0.375
|0.434
|0.688
|3.8%
|30.2%
|92.1
|46.9%
|2024
|Aug
|74
|0.234
|0.338
|0.375
|12.2%
|23.0%
|88.8
|42.6%
|2024
|Sep/Oct
|126
|0.328
|0.349
|0.546
|4.0%
|21.4%
|94
|54.3%
|2025
|Mar/Apr
|139
|0.207
|0.309
|0.372
|10.8%
|23.7%
|91.5
|47.7%
|2025
|May
|116
|0.282
|0.319
|0.464
|3.4%
|12.1%
|91.4
|42.1%
|2025
|Jun
|122
|0.289
|0.320
|0.386
|2.5%
|25.4%
|89.1
|42.4%
Last year, Rodriguez had a phenomenal final month, but was also stellar in July, albeit with fewer plate appearances. This season, his AEV and HardHit% are still solid, but a tick below last seaso