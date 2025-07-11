Asking to rank this quintet is akin to asking an underlying question about

In a recent Tout Table , I asked my esteemed colleagues to rank five of the best fantasy outfielders: Fernando Tatis , Julio Rodriguez , Jackson Chourio , James Wood and Pete Crow-Armstrong . On the surface, it's not an especially meaty task. However, as usual, there is method to my madness. First, let's look at the results with some data to put the rankings in perspective. In full disclosure, the question was posed a few weeks ago, but the rest of season (ROS) and year to date (YTD) ranks are current through July 10. The ADP and ranks consider the entire player pool, not just outfielders.

ADP RW ROS RW YTD TZ ROS Touts 1 Jackson Chourio 12.65 25 21 13 4.29 2 Julio Rodriguez 12.67 15 64 19 3.88 3 Fernando Tatis 14.04 7 26 8 1.25 4 James Wood 52.72 12 6 12 2.58 5 Pete Crow-Armstrong 115.82 9 3 9 3

ADP RW ROS RW YTD TZ ROS Touts 1 Jackson Chourio 1 5 3 4 5 2 Julio Rodriguez 2 4 5 5 4 3 Fernando Tatis 3 1 4 1 1 4 James Wood 4 3 2 3 2 5 Pete Crow-Armstrong 5 2 1 2 3

Will Chourio and Rodriguez experience a similar second-half surge as last season?

Can Tatis stay healthy, and will he continue to steal bases at a career-high pace?

Can PCA and Wood come close to sustaining the pace that landed them No. 1 and No. 2 among this group over the first half?

Below are my answers, but first my current projections on the group for the rest of the season:

Name GP PA AVG HR R RBI SB 15MIX 1 Fernando Tatis 64 281 0.278 12 45 31 13 $35 2 Pete Crow-Armstrong 66 279 0.245 13 41 39 17 $35 3 James Wood 64 283 0.274 14 39 40 9 $33 4 Jackson Chourio 65 289 0.263 11 41 38 13 $33 5 Julio Rodriguez 65 289 0.268 9 39 33 12 $28

Jackson Chourio: Hard-Hit Rate Concerns

Here are Chourio's monthly splits from last season and so far this year:

Year Month PA BA OBP SLG BB% K% AEV (mph) HardHit% 2024 Mar/Apr 106 0.206 0.257 0.351 6.6% 32.1% 86.4 36.9% 2024 May 68 0.215 0.250 0.292 4.4% 19.1% 89.9 48.1% 2024 Jun 80 0.315 0.362 0.534 7.5% 17.5% 89.1 43.3% 2024 Jul 88 0.317 0.364 0.512 6.8% 13.6% 90.6 48.6% 2024 Aug 121 0.321 0.372 0.554 5.0% 17.4% 91.9 52.7% 2024 Sep/Oct 110 0.263 0.336 0.495 10.0% 24.5% 89.1 38.0% 2025 Mar/Apr 137 0.271 0.285 0.504 1.5% 23.4% 88.4 46.1% 2025 May 125 0.237 0.280 0.373 5.6% 18.4% 86 30.5% 2025 Jun 112 0.250 0.295 0.442 6.3% 18.8% 87.7 34.5%

Chourio really didn't have a better second half; he struggled in April, then was solid for four months before slipping down the stretch. Last May might appear terrible, but the underlying metrics were solid.

April this year was in line with last season's May through August, but since then Chourio hasn't been hitting the ball nearly as hard, and he's exhibiting horrible patience. My formulaic outlook is optimistic, but personally I'm not so sure. The drop in HardHit% is concerning.

The 21-year-old has volume on his side, batting primarily second for the team averaging the second-most runs per game of the five players in this discussion. Only the Cubs (PCA) score more runs per games than the Brewers. The Mariners (J-Rod) are next, followed by the Nationals (Wood), with the Padres (Tatis) at the rear.

Even with the volume consideration, if ranking by feel, I'd probably list Chourio last. I may have to override my ROS projection to account for a lower HardHit% than initially anticipated.

Julio Rodriguez: Another Second-Half Surge?

Month PA BA OBP SLG BB% K% AEV mph HardHit% 2024 Mar/Apr 124 0.256 0.298 0.308 4.8% 32.3% 91.2 45.5% 2024 May 125 0.274 0.320 0.368 5.6% 23.2% 93.4 52.3% 2024 Jun 111 0.206 0.270 0.304 8.1% 24.3% 88.6 44.0% 2024 Jul 53 0.375 0.434 0.688 3.8% 30.2% 92.1 46.9% 2024 Aug 74 0.234 0.338 0.375 12.2% 23.0% 88.8 42.6% 2024 Sep/Oct 126 0.328 0.349 0.546 4.0% 21.4% 94 54.3% 2025 Mar/Apr 139 0.207 0.309 0.372 10.8% 23.7% 91.5 47.7% 2025 May 116 0.282 0.319 0.464 3.4% 12.1% 91.4 42.1% 2025 Jun 122 0.289 0.320 0.386 2.5% 25.4% 89.1 42.4%

Last year, Rodriguez had a phenomenal final month, but was also stellar in July, albeit with fewer plate appearances. This season, his AEV and HardHit% are still solid, but a tick below last seaso