San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props, May 14

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, May 14

With a doubleheader in the mix, we have 16 games set to be played Tuesday. That leaves us with a ton of props to sift through. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three appealing options.

Mike Barner's season record: 14-9 (+2.46 units)

MLB fans: Get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Best Bets

Surprisingly, the Athletics have a better record than the Astros. The Astros took the first game of this series, winning 9-2. It marked the third time over their last four games that the Athletics have scored four or fewer runs. The Athletics had a 20-run performance versus the Marlins 10 days ago, yet they have still scored the 11th-fewest runs in baseball.

Looking to help the Astros earn another victory will be Ronel Blanco, who has a 2.23 ERA over his first seven starts. His 4.18 FIP isn't as impressive, but he has held opponents to just a 5.3 percent barrel rate. With him pitching so well, he has logged at least six innings in five of his seven starts. He recorded 17 outs in both of his other two outings. Given this favorable matchup, look for Blanco to log at least six innings again.

Baseball fans present in the Tar Heel State can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this baseball season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets after making an initial wager of at least $10.

MLB Picks for Astros vs. Athletics

Ronel Blanco over 17.5 outs recorded (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets

The Pirates' bullpen is a mess right now. David Bednar has taken the mound each of the last three days, so he likely won't be available. Josh Fleming and Hunter Stratton have pitched in three of the last four days, so they also might not be available. Even Aroldis Chapman has taken the hill two of the last three days, throwing a total of 50 pitches over those two outings.

With their bullpen overworked right now, the Pirates need Quinn Priester to give them some length. While he struggled against the Angels in his last start, Priester had logged six innings in both of his previous two starts. Helping his cause is that the Brewers will likely be without one of their best hitters in Rhys Hoskins (hamstring). Expect the Pirates to make every effort to keep Priester in the game for as long as possible.

MLB Picks for Pirates at Brewers

Quinn Priester over 15.5 outs recorded (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Best Bets

The Rockies will be facing an uphill battle with Dylan Cease set to take the mound for the Padres. Cease has logged at least six innings and allowed two or fewer runs on six of his last seven starts. When he faced the Rockies in April at Coors Field, he allowed one run over seven innings.

One of the main reasons for Cease's success is his 0.75 WHIP. In 49.1 innings this season, he has only allowed 21 hits. With that in mind, let's attack the under on the combined hits, runs and RBI prop for Charlie Blackmon. Blackmon is only batting .233 with a .317 slugging percentage on the road this season. Last year, he hit .237 with a .329 slugging percentage on the road.

MLB Picks for Rockies at Padres

Charlie Blackmon under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap