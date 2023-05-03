Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
SXM Highlights: What To Do With Nolan Arenado?

SXM Highlights: What To Do With Nolan Arenado?

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
May 3, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On the RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today show on SiriusXM's Fantasy Sports channel, Jeff and Nick discuss what to do about the struggles of third baseman Nolan Arenado.


For more SiriusXM fantasy sports, go here

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, May 3
MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, May 3
DraftKings DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy
DraftKings DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 3
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 3
Imminent Arrivals: Top-10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues
Imminent Arrivals: Top-10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues
MLB Barometer: The Best and Worst of April
MLB Barometer: The Best and Worst of April