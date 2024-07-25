MLB Picks Today: Dodgers vs Giants and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, July 25

There are eight games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, most of which have early start times. While that leaves us with somewhat limited wagering opportunities, here are three options that could still prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 37-24 (+5.24 units)

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets

This is one of the games with an early start time, so we'll need to get our bets in early. The Rangers smoked the White Sox on Wednesday, scoring 10 runs in their victory. Starting for the White Sox in this game will be Jonathan Cannon, who has given 20 runs (17 earned) over 24.2 innings in his last five outings. He only has a 17.8 percent strikeout rate this season, which is part of the reason why he has allowed at least seven hits in four of his last six outings. His prop for hits allowed is set at 5.5 for this start, making the over an appealing option.

The Rangers only have a .671 OPS on the road this season, but they have a .714 OPS at home. Their team total for the game is 4.5 total runs, but they might not need to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning against a White Sox team that is 10-43 on the road. With that in mind, let's take the over on their team total of 3.5 runs through seven innings.

MLB Picks for Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

Jonathan Cannon over 5.5 hits allowed (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Rangers over 3.5 team total runs first seven innings (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Best Bets

This could be a fun pitching matchup between Logan Webb and Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw will be making his season debut for the Dodgers and Webb continues to shine for the Giants with his 3.59 ERA and 2.92 FIP. If there is a negative for Webb, it's that his 1.27 WHIP is on pace to be his highest mark in any season in which he has made at least 20 starts.

Webb usually has pretty good control, recording a 6.0 percent walk rate this season. However, the Dodgers have a difficult lineup to navigate, which has included them drawing the second-most walks in baseball. Webb has faced them three teams already this season, issuing at least two walks in each outing. In two of those starts, he walked three batters each. Webb has logged at least six innings in 17 of his 21 starts, so look for him to last long enough in this outing to walk at least two members of the Dodgers again.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb over 1.5 walks allowed (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

