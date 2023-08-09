Fantasy Baseball
The Z Files: Predicting Pilfers

The Z Files: Predicting Pilfers

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 9, 2023

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

Even though they were a bit down in July, stolen bases remain a hot topic, especially in fantasy baseball. They've always been integral to rotisserie league strategy, but dwindling totals made them an afterthought in points leagues, and DFS play.

With the surge in stolen bases, pilfers are again relevant in just about every fantasy format. Predicting them based on matchups can be a sage manner to capture critical points.

I've been thinking about this lately, so I designed a crude study to get an initial feel for how this could be done. The objective is for fantasy team managers to incorporate it into their roster decisions, so the process can't be too complicated or time consuming.

Stolen bases per game is straightforward. This leaves out caught stealing, hence attempted steals, but we care mostly about successful tries. Stats are available on a monthly basis, so that's a reasonable means to parse the data. 

Offense Stolen Bases per Game

TeamMarch/AprilMayJuneJulySeason
1Arizona Diamondbacks0.8621.0371.0371.0420.991
2Atlanta Braves0.7410.5861.0800.9130.817
3Baltimore Orioles1.0710.5360.6250.4230.670
4Boston Red Sox0.3790.7690.7501.0870.726
5Chicago Cubs0.9260.7140.6401.0380.830
6Chicago White Sox0.6210.4480.7310.6090.598
7Cincinnati Reds0.6790.8891.8521.1151.130
8Cleveland Guardians1.2500.4810.4621.0380.813
9Colorado Rockies0.2070.4640.5190.3180.377
10Detroit Tigers0.5560.6670.2220.3600.453
Offense Stolen Bases per Game

TeamMarch/AprilMayJuneJulySeason
1Arizona Diamondbacks0.8621.0371.0371.0420.991
2Atlanta Braves0.7410.5861.0800.9130.817
3Baltimore Orioles1.0710.5360.6250.4230.670
4Boston Red Sox0.3790.7690.7501.0870.726
5Chicago Cubs0.9260.7140.6401.0380.830
6Chicago White Sox0.6210.4480.7310.6090.598
7Cincinnati Reds0.6790.8891.8521.1151.130
8Cleveland Guardians1.2500.4810.4621.0380.813
9Colorado Rockies0.2070.4640.5190.3180.377
10Detroit Tigers0.5560.6670.2220.3600.453
11Houston Astros0.7140.3331.1480.7200.729
12Kansas City Royals0.6550.7781.0770.9200.850
13Los Angeles Angels0.4830.4290.6300.3480.477
14Los Angeles Dodgers0.5860.6790.6670.3480.577
15Miami Marlins0.9310.6670.3330.2500.561
16Milwaukee Brewers0.6430.9630.7040.8400.785
17Minnesota Twins0.1380.7780.5190.7080.523
18New York Mets0.8520.5170.8850.7830.752
19New York Yankees0.7930.6210.3910.5200.594
20Oakland Athletics1.0000.8621.1540.8260.963
21Philadelphia Phillies0.6210.6541.1150.8000.792
22Pittsburgh Pirates1.4140.7310.7310.1670.790
23San Diego Padres0.5521.0380.8520.7600.794
24San Francisco Giants0.6300.5170.3080.2400.430
25Seattle Mariners0.7140.5000.7920.7310.679
26St. Louis Cardinals0.6550.8930.3910.4440.607
27Tampa Bay Rays0.8621.7930.9260.7921.110
28Texas Rangers0.5360.6670.3330.6250.538
29Toronto Blue Jays0.6790.8210.6670.5420.682
30Washington Nationals0.5190.5170.5601.1920.692

Defense Stolen Bases Allowed per Game

TeamMarch/AprilMayJuneJulySeason
1Arizona Diamondbacks0.2760.3330.5930.6670.458
2Atlanta Braves0.5930.8620.7600.7390.740
3Baltimore Orioles0.3930.6790.8750.3460.566
4Boston Red Sox0.8620.4620.4640.6960.623
5Chicago Cubs0.5930.7140.4001.0770.698
6Chicago White Sox1.1720.8281.0771.0431.028
7Cincinnati Reds0.7860.3700.8520.6150.657
8Cleveland Guardians0.9640.8891.1150.7690.935
9Colorado Rockies0.5170.7500.5190.5000.575
10Detroit Tigers0.4070.4440.4810.2400.396
11Houston Astros0.6430.6670.7040.8400.710
12Kansas City Royals0.4830.6670.8850.8400.710
13Los Angeles Angels0.6900.5360.5560.2610.523
14Los Angeles Dodgers1.4141.2141.0830.3911.058
15Miami Marlins0.6551.1850.8890.6670.850
16Milwaukee Brewers0.4640.6671.4440.8800.860
17Minnesota Twins0.4830.4810.3700.8330.533
18New York Mets0.9630.6551.0771.0000.914
19New York Yankees0.5860.6550.6090.5600.604
20Oakland Athletics1.0000.4830.5770.8700.729
21Philadelphia Phillies0.6210.7690.6150.6400.660
22Pittsburgh Pirates0.8620.8460.5770.9170.800
23San Diego Padres0.9660.6150.5560.5200.673
24San Francisco Giants0.8150.9310.5000.7200.748
25Seattle Mariners0.6790.5710.7500.7310.679
26St. Louis Cardinals0.7240.5000.5650.5560.589
27Tampa Bay Rays0.4830.7241.0000.5420.688
28Texas Rangers0.8210.3330.5190.7920.613
29Toronto Blue Jays0.6071.2860.6300.6250.794
30Washington Nationals0.7041.1381.2000.7310.944

The top table is interesting in standalone fashion. Some teams (Arizona, Oakland) are among the leaders in steals per game each month. Others (Baltimore, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) have an outlying month. A couple (Baltimore, Pittsburgh) have declined each month, while some are on the upswing (Boston, Washington).

Some of the data is skewed by the performance of one or two players. For example, in July, CJ Abrams swiped 16 for the Nationals while Jarren Duran bagged eight for the Red Sox.

The bottom table also offers some intriguing observations. The Red Sox opened the season with the Orioles running wild on them, but they have buttoned that up and are among the toughest clubs on which to steal. Opposing runners get the green light when facing the Nationals, Guardians and especially White Sox. For the season, the Dodgers have surrendered the highest average steals per game, but in July they were among the lowest. The Tigers, Diamondbacks and Angels have done the best job at limiting steals.

Circling back to the objective of the study, the question is what combination of data is the best predictor of stolen bases? Team managers can then incorporate this analysis into roster management, on a daily or weekly basis. It is also applicable to DFS and prop bets.

I looked at the two series each team completed so far in August to see if there was any means of projecting the likelihood of the teams running. The factors studied were the team's SB/Game, the opponents SB Allowed/Game and the sum of the two.

In terms of time frames, I investigated July alone, June and July, May plus June plus July, and the whole season.

Here are the correlations.

MonthsSB/GameOpp SB allowedSum
July0.354-0.0530.184
June-July0.3340.1000.297
May-July0.2410.1060.245
March-July0.2690.1300.269

Deriving conclusions from two series per team is a slippery slope, but one thing is pretty clear. An offense's ability to steal is more revealing than the opposing defense's penchant for limiting steals. Intuitively, I would have expected the sum of the two to be the driving force, but the quality of the opposing battery is almost irrelevant, with correlations close to random. To be honest, even the July correlation isn't great, but it does hint teams currently in running mode will remain as such.

There are clearly holes in this study, which can be largely filled in with a more intensive look in the offseason. If the previous month is the leading indicator, what are the correlations from April to May, May to June, etc.?

I'm also bothered by the examples of Abrams and Duran above. Just because one player is running wild, does that mean their teammates have a better chance of doing the same? Perhaps taking out the top stolen base threat for each team every month and rerunning the data would be a better indicator.

For the remainder of the season, I am comfortable managing by these two principles:

  1. Players that run are going to run regardless of opponent.
  2. Players that don't run a lot aren't bigger threats to steal when facing defenses allowing excessive stolen bases.

