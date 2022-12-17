Fantasy Baseball
Top 20 Pitching Prospects

Top 20 Pitching Prospects

Written by 
James Anderson 
December 17, 2022

This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

This is going to just be a very short piece, and mostly just a set of rankings. I thought about tweeting this out, but I'd rather share it with our subscribers and keep most of the discourse in the comments section.

My big offseason update to the MLB top 400 prospects along with my updated First-Year Player Draft board, this year's FYPD Blueprint and the Rookie Tiers article for 2023 will all be hitting the site in mid-January. There is still a lot of work to be done on the back half of the MLB top 400 prospects, but I feel pretty good about a lot of what's happening in the first half. It became clear to me this week that there will only be 20 pitchers in my top 100 (maybe in 10 years we'll be down to single digits!), so I thought it would be useful to share those with you all as a little sneak peak at next month's big update!

I wrote the player outlooks for all 20 of these pitchers, so you can read my detailed thoughts on each guy on their player page.

Let me know what you think in the comments. Any other questions are fine too.

  TeamThrowsETA
1Andrew PainterPHIR2023
2Grayson RodriguezBALR2023
3Eury PerezMIAR2023
4Ricky TiedemannTORL2023
5Hunter BrownHOUR2022
6Kyle HarrisonSFL2023
7Gavin WilliamsCLER2023
8Brandon PfaadtARIR2023
9Daniel EspinoCLER2024
10Gavin StoneLADR2023
11Taj BradleyTBR2023
12Bobby MillerLADR2023
13Hayden WesneskiCHCR2022
14DL HallBALL2022
15Tink HenceSTLR2025
16Luis OrtizPITR2022
17Drey JamesonARIR2022
18Cody MorrisCLER2022
19Kyle MullerOAKL2021
20Max MeyerMIAR2022

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
James Anderson
James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
