Top 20 Pitching Prospects

This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

This is going to just be a very short piece, and mostly just a set of rankings. I thought about tweeting this out, but I'd rather share it with our subscribers and keep most of the discourse in the comments section.

My big offseason update to the MLB top 400 prospects along with my updated First-Year Player Draft board, this year's FYPD Blueprint and the Rookie Tiers article for 2023 will all be hitting the site in mid-January. There is still a lot of work to be done on the back half of the MLB top 400 prospects, but I feel pretty good about a lot of what's happening in the first half. It became clear to me this week that there will only be 20 pitchers in my top 100 (maybe in 10 years we'll be down to single digits!), so I thought it would be useful to share those with you all as a little sneak peak at next month's big update!

I wrote the player outlooks for all 20 of these pitchers, so you can read my detailed thoughts on each guy on their player page.

Let me know what you think in the comments. Any other questions are fine too.