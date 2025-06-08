This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 8: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 2-1 ( +1.08 units)

Season 61-63-1 (-3.49 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Sunday, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Overall View of the slate - Another slate with a lot of high totals.

Road Favorites - Mets -270 at Rockies, Royals -155 at White Sox

Home Favorites (Largest) - Rays -245 vs Marlins, Yankees -215 vs Red Sox, Twins -175 vs Blue Jays

Totals - Athletics/Orioles 10.5 - 11.0, Mets/Rockies 10.5, Reds/Dbacks 9.5

Pirates/Phillies 6.5-7.0

MLB Line Movement (One of the biggest number of line moves I have seen this year)

Brewers -44, Guardians -17, Mets -23, Yankees -18

Marlins/Rays 9.5 to 8.5

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/30/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Mets, Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Padres, Phillies, Giants). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Braves, Rockies, Athletics, Orioles, Marlins, White Sox, Reds, Rays, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Insights

Totals at 6.5 are tough because the margin of error is very thin, but when you have the two best pitchers on the slate facing off it warrants a closer look. I would also look at other options like F3/F5 UNDER options.

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sanchez is a pitcher I really like to consider whenever he is on the bump as his numbers versus name presents great value most times. Pirates RHP Paul Skenes needs no introduction, and it's just a matter of how long the total is and what the juice is. I am going to lean on grabbing one of the lone 7.0's out there and pay a little extra for the insurance, but I could easily see this game being 2-1 or 3-2.

MLB Best Bets: Phillies/Pirates UNDER 7.0 for 1 unit (BetMGM -120)

Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets and Predictions

The first game represented the two best starting pitchers on the slate, but this one is different. We have what I feel is the most lopsided pitching matchup with Twins RHP Joe Ryan against Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis. I went against Francis in his last outing against the Phillies when he got lit up for six earned runs in just 1.2 innings. He has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball, while Ryan is one of the better arms.

The Jays have been playing good baseball lately with a 9-1 mark in the past 10 games, and a 14-6 record over their last 20 outings, but the mismatch in pitching here is just too great. The Twins bullpen is one of the best in baseball which always helps. Ryan has had success in his last two starts at Rogers Centre with 11 stikeouts to just one walk and a 2.77 ERA.

MLB Best Bets: Twins -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM +125)

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

Braves RHP Spencer Strider is just about a year removed from Tommy John surgery, and his early struggles still reflect that with an 0-4 record and 5.68 ERA. The lines are still being priced as if he was healthy, and we get an underrated pitcher in Giants RHP Landen Roupp. The San Francisco right-hander is in a nice spot here as a home 'dog in a ballpark we know suppresses runs.

Roupp has been impressive with an incredible home/road split of a 1.64 ERA versus 4.02. He has not allowed a home run in four home starts.

The Braves are still struggling to figure themselves out, while the Giants continue to play solid ball. I am going to lean on the home 'dog here with the Giants.

MLB Best Bets: Giants ML for 1 unit (FanDuel +100)

MLB Picks Today Recap