Top MLB Betting Picks for May 22: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 4-0 (+3.77 units)

Season 51-54-1 (-3.15 units)

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/20/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Astros, Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Phillies, Dodgers, Padres, Blue Jays, Royals). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Rockies, Marlins, White Sox, Orioles, Braves, Nationals, Rays, Tigers). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

MLB Best Bets:

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies Betting Insights

I am going to run this back from Tuesday, and it was a little bit of a sweat, but it cashed. The Rockies are just so bad, historically bad and you have to wonder what MLB should do about it.

When you have road favorites of -300 and run lines of -3.5 to get to even money, you know it's BAD. The Phillies have won all three games in this series by a combined score of 25-14. The Rockies are 2-8 last 10 and 4-16 in their last 20.

German Marquez has an ERA over 8, and he has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball. I am actually surprised the F5 Phillies total is still 3.5 even though a little more juice. I figured they would have moved it to 4.5 for Thursday's game.

MLB Best Bets: Phillies -1.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -125); Phillies OVER 3.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -130)

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Best Bets and Predictions

This is not a wager that I have looked at very often, but we have two starting pitchers with suspect stat lines in Cade Povich and Lucas Giolito. There is also the very attractive +180 number attached to it. I was already looking at the OVER in the F5 innings anyways, which is 4.5 +100, so why not just roll the dice a little here and grab the plus-money?

MLB Best Bets: Orioles/Red Sox Both Teams to Score 2+ Runs F5 (DraftKings +180)

