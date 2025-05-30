Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for May 30: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 2-1 (+0.92 units)

Season 54-59-1 (-6.40 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets today, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Road Favorites - Giants -170 at Marlins

Home Favorites (Largest) - Mets -350 vs Rockies, Orioles -220 vs White Sox, Dbacks -218 vs Nationals, Padres -198 vs Pirates

Totals - Braves/Red Sox 9.0-9.5, Twins/Mariners 7.0

Weather Conditions Impacting MLB Betting Odds Today

Possible Rain Delay/Rainouts - White Sox/Orioles, Brewers/Phillies, Rockies/Mets

Negative Scoring Environments (based on temperature, air pressure and wind) - Tigers/Royals, Rockies/Mets

Positive Scoring Environments - Brewers/Phillies

MLB Line Movement

Mets -30, Marlins -19, Yankees -22

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/30/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Mets, Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Padres, Phillies, Giants). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Braves, Rockies, Athletics, Orioles, Marlins, White Sox, Reds, Rays, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

Chicago White Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Insights

Both teams have terrible starting pitching and bullpens which makes for a great combination for a game total to go OVER. White Sox RHP Sean Burke and Orioles RHP Zach Eflin have a combined ERA of 9.73. Eflin has allowed seven home runs in his last two starts.

Burke ranks 212th, and Eflin is 228th, in WAR. Both pitchers allow a lot of hard contact and have low strikeout rates.

Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Chicago White Sox's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Baltimore's last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Baltimore's last 12 games against Chicago White Sox.

This total has moved to 9.5 in some spots which is an indication of where the sharp money is going.

MLB Best Bets: White Sox/Orioles OVER 9 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -117)

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Predictions

It is rare to see the Dodgers as home underdogs, but it's going against a top team where the starting pitching matchups favors the road team significantly. We have this exact situation with Yankees LHP Max Fried against Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin. Fried is has been one of the best pitchers in the American League, and he is right there with Tarik Skubal for the AL Cy Young race. Gonsolin has struggled in his last two starts allowing eight earned runs in nine innings.

The Yankees are too strong of a lineup to be held in check and they should take Game 1 of this series. The Dodgers bullpen is pretty banged up, and the Yankees have an edge in that department as well.

MLB Best Bets: Yankees ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -120)

St Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers Best Bets and Predictions

Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore has been one of the biggest breakout pitchers this season. He has had one start in which he has allowed more than three runs. The Cardinals are playing solid baseball with a 15-5 record over their last 20, while the Rangers are 2-8 in their last 10. Rangers RHP Jack Leiter is the scheduled starter for the Rangers. He is allowing 4.6 BB/9 with an xFIP of 5.06. I think the Cardinals get to Leiter early and often while cruising to a win.

MLB Best Bets: Cardinals -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +135)

MLB Picks Today Recap