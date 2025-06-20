Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, June 20

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 20: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball brings a loaded schedule Friday with some exciting matchups. One of them features the Phillies hosting the Mets. Let's dive into the player prop side of things and highlight three of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 39-17 (+14.08 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Monday

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Hunter Brown over 6.5 strikeouts (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Cam Smith over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Brown has been excellent for the Astros, recording a 1.88 ERA and 2.70 xFIP. One of the biggest reasons for his improvement has been his increased strikeout rate. He has a 32.3% K%, compared to 25.1% last season. Over his 14 starts, he has posted at least seven strikeouts 10 times. This is a great matchup for him to rack up strikeouts again, considering that the Angels have struck out the second-most times in baseball.

The Astros could also be in line for a productive offensive night with Yusei Kikuchi starting for the Angels. While Kikuchi'sERA is impressive at 3.05, his 4.46 xFIP indicates that he hasn't pitched quite that well. His strikeout rate is down to 21.7% and his 12.0% walk rate has contributed to his bloated 1.48 WHIP. This is an appealing matchup to take a chance on Smith to record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI. The wager comes with plus odds and Smith has a 1.195 OPS versus left-handed pitchers this season.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Picks

Jose Ramirez over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Jeffrey Springs starts vs. the Guardians tonight, and he has really struggled at home. He has a 4.42 xFIP and a 1.19 WHIP on the road, but he has a 4.86 xFIP and a 1.44 WHIP at home. Part of the problem with him starting at his hitter-friendly home park is that he doesn't miss many bats, leaving him with a 19.2% strikeout rate.

This matchup is one for Ramirez to exploit. He is in the midst of another excellent season with a .385 wOBA and a .210 ISO. Springs pitches to contact and Ramriez rarely strikes out, given his 11.3% K%. Ramirez also hits left-handed pitchers well, posting a .414 wOBA against them this season. With plenty of traffic potentially on base ahead of him, Rameriz has the upside to produce an excellent stat line.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap