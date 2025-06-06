Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, June 6

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 6: Expert Picks & Insights

Friday brings a packed slate across baseball with 15 games on tap. That also means there are plenty of wagering opportunities to consider. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three player props to target.

Mike Barner's season record: 33-13 (+13.41 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Antonio Senzatela over 6.5 hits allowed (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Juan Soto over 1.5 total bases (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Senzatela is having a disastrous season with a 7.14 ERA across 12 starts. His xFIP isn't as bad, but it's still not great at 4.60. His big problem is a disastrous 1.98 WHIP. He has given up a barrel rate of 10.8% and a hard-hit rate of 47.4%. Further evidence that he isn't fooling many hitters is his super low 11.0% strikeout rate.

There are multiple ways to attack this matchup with Senzatela. First, betting him to allow over 6.5 hits is appealing. He faced the Mets in his last start and gave up eight hits across four innings. He has given up at least seven hits in 10 of his 12 starts this season. In the two games that he didn't, he allowed six hits each. The Mets are a good contact team that has struck out the eighth-fewest times in baseball, so they have a favorable opportunity to rack up hits against him again.

Left-handed hitters have demolished Senzatela this season, posting a .445 wOBA and a .577 slugging percentage against him. That could set up Soto for a big night at the plate as he hit a home run off Senzatela the last time they faced off. Over his last seven games, Soto has hit three home runs and two doubles. Combine all of that with taking his hacks at hitter-friendly Coors Field and Soto has the potential to record at least two total bases.

Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Picks

Lawrence Butler over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Butler has been locked in at the plate, hitting 26-for-70 (.371) with a .463 OBP across his last 18 games. During that span, he produced 11 RBI and 17 runs scored. Left-handed pitchers have limited Butler to a .540 OPS this season, but he has a .877 OPS versus righties. He also has a .845 OPS at home, compared to a .768 OPS on the road.

Not only will Butler have the advantage of playing at home against the Orioles, but Baltimore will start Dean Kremer. Kremer struggles to keep hitters off base, posting a 1.39 WHIP this season and a 1.33 WHIP for his career. He has just a 17.5% strikeout rate this season and has allowed a .393 wOBA to left-handed hitters. Butler has a great opportunity to stay hot in this matchup.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap