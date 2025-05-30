Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, May 30

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 30: Expert Picks & Insights

Friday brings some great matchups across baseball. The evening will be highlighted by a World Series rematch with the Dodgers hosting the Yankees. Let's dig into the betting options across the league and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 29-11 (+12.14 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Picks

Ronald Acuna Jr. over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Acuna has not skipped a beat since coming off the IL. He hit a home run in each of his first two games back. Over six total games, he is 7-for-22 (.318) with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. The early power numbers are encouraging considering the unusually low .365 slugging percentage that he recorded over 49 games last year.

Acuna is in a great spot to have another productive night at the plate with Lucas Giolito starting for the Red Sox. Giolito has a 1.43 WHIP and has given up six runs in two of his five starts. He has already allowed five home runs over 27.1 innings, which is not shocking since he has allowed 1.5 HR/9 for his career. It should also help Acuna that this game is in Atlanta. He has a career .252 ISO and .393 wOBA at home.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Francisco Lindor over 0.5 singles (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Pete Alonso over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Mets won't have the benefit of facing the Rockies at Coors Field, but playingin New York is still a plus for them. The Mets have a .753 OPS at home this season, compared to a .715 OPS on the road. They also have a favorable matchup with Kyle Freeland starting for the Rockies. Freeland pitches to contact, posting just a 17.2% strikeout rate. That has contributed to his 1.68 WHIP. Neither stat should come as a surprise because he has a 17.2% strikeout rate and 1.43 WHIP for his career.

The first player on the Mets to consider targeting for this matchup is Lindor, who is batting .336 at home this season. He hits 285 against left-handed pitchers for his career, compared to .269 versus righties. In terms of his singles prop, he has record at least one single in 15 of 28 games at home this year.

Another member of the Mets who has the potential to have a productive evening is Alonso, who is on a five-game hitting streak which includes two home runs and a double. He is off to a great start this year, posting a .931 OPS that is on pace to be his highest mark since his rookie season. With Juan Soto hitting on front of him, he already has 43 RBI across 56 games. Last season, he had 88 RBI over 162 games despite hitting 34 home runs.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap