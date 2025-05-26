Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday, May 26

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 26: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball brings a loaded schedule for Memorial Day. There are several day games on Monday, but we'll focus on the evening slate, highlighting three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 27-7 (+14.74 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Aaron Judge over 1.5 total bases (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Judge took full advantage of a three-game series at Coors Field over the weekend. He hit two home runs and had two games with multiple hits. Over his last 14 games, he has recorded at least two hits eight times. During that span, he slugged .800. For the season, he is batting .397 with a .759 slugging percentage.

Judge will look to stay hot in a matchup against RHP Jack Kochanowicz, who has a 1.58 WHIP this season. He only has a 14.8 percent strikeout rate to go along with a 47.4 percent hard-hit rate allowed. Over 119 career innings in the majors, he has allowed 16 home runs. Judge has the potential to produce another monster stat line in this matchup, including racking up total bases.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Picks

Ketel Marte over 0.5 runs scored (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Pirates will start LHP Andrew Heaney against the Diamondbacks, and he enters with a 2.91 ERA. However, his 4.34 xFIP indicates that he hasn't pitched as well as his ERA would lead people to believe. His strikeout rate is also down to 18.3 percent, which is on pace to be his lowest mark since 2015. He'll have his hands full against the Diamondbacks, who have the second-highest home OPS in baseball.

One of the hottest hitters on the Diamondbacks right now is Marte. Over his last 10 games, he is 13-for-41 (.317) with a .404 OBP. That helped him score at least one run in nine of the 10 games. At home this season, he has a 1.017 OPS. Since the start of the 2023 season, Marte has posted a .956 OPS against left-handed pitchers. In what could be a high-scoring game for the Diamondbacks, Marte has a favorable opportunity to score at least one run.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Betting Picks

Randy Vasquez under 4.5 strikeouts (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Vasquez finished last season with a 4.87 ERA and 4.90 xFIP over 20 starts. While he has a 3.49 ERA over 10 starts this year, his xFIP sits at 5.72. His biggest problem is his inability to miss bats. After posting a strikeout rate of 14.4 percent last season, he has just a 12.6 percent strikeout rate this year.

Vasquez has recorded four or fewer strikeouts in eight of his 10 starts. In the two that he didn't, he finished with exactly five each. Those starts came against the Rockies and Angels. The Rockies have struck out the most times in baseball, while the Angels have struck out the second-most times. The Marlins rank 17th in strikeouts, so even though there is plenty of juice that comes with this wager, under is still the way to go.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap