Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Bronx Tale

May 6, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Not only do the Yankees have seven home games on the docket next week, Aaron Judge is slated to return from the IL. Beginning with Monday night, the Bronx Bombers have four southpaws on the schedule, boding well for Judge, Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu.

Seven more teams play seven games, with only the Diamondbacks joining the Yankees at their home digs all week. The Rays and Rangers also play every day, but they'll be spending the week ordering room service and living out of their suitcases.

The Guardians play six games, all at home, but five are scheduled against lefty starters. As such, finding replacements for Steven Kwan, Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez is the prescient play.

The Braves, Red Sox, Phillies and Blue Jays play only five contests. However, three of Philadelphia's quintet are on the road in Coors Field.

Please visit again Sunday night after the tables are updated with changes to the schedule.

Week of May 8 - 14

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ725709595104103100112104103104
2ATL514231051049510610686

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ725709595104103100112104103104
2ATL514231051049510610686989898
3BAL615601131238010498100102100101
4BOS523328792100959783929493
5CHC6153392102899510293949896
6CHW707341019291104103127104103104
7CIN615339897110969794979797
8CLE65160107981161029610110399101
9COL633331099990103103110102100101
10DET6153310010293979996979898
11HOU6150612210397989999999798
12KC70743959113310397112104101103
13LAA62433114981159695101999798
14LAD633331111061029597103989999
15MIA606338885889910893959997
16MIL6246011010510310110098101100101
17MIN615609697115969910399100100
18NYM62406114117110106108103102103103
19NYY7437011910611010299122108105107
20OAK7344310097107939699989999
21PHI523231231227710210783979998
22PIT615331041019910611098101103102
23SD61506104102102989497979596
24SF72534808698102106116100103102
25SEA62433921021001029797989798
26STL6240684100961049899979697
27TB716071161131259597107100101101
28TEX725078894107971021099810099
29TOR5053211411890959375939393
30WSH61533869511810896931019799

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZGarrett LLuzardo LCabrera RCobb RStripling RDeSclafani RWebb R
ATL Pivetta RBello R @Bassitt R@Berrios R@Kikuchi L
BALMcClanahan LEflin RChirinos R Oviedo RContreras RKeller R
BOS @Morton R@Fried L Wainwright RMatz LMikolas R
CHCMikolas RFlaherty RMontgomery L @Gray R@Ryan R@Varland R
CHW@Greinke R@Lyles R@Keller R@Singer RFrance RBielak RBrown R
CIN Scherzer RVerlander RSenga R@Hoeing R@Alcantara R@Garrett L
CLELorenzen RWentz LRodriguez L Anderson LDetmers LSuarez L
COL@Keller R@De Jong R@Hill L Suarez LFalter LWalker R
DET@Bibee R@Bieber R@Battenfield R Gonzales LMiller RGilbert R
HOU@Sandoval L@Ohtani R@Canning R @Kopech R@Cease R@Giolito R
KCCease RGiolito RLynn RClevinger R@Burnes R@Rea R@Houser R
LAABrown RValdez LJavier R @Allen L@Quantrill R@Bibee R
LAD@Peralta R@Lauer L@Miley L Snell LMusgrove RWacha R
MIA@Gallen R@Pfaadt R@Kelly R Cessa RAshcraft RWeaver R
MILGonsolin RSyndergaard RKershaw L Yarbrough LGreinke RLyles R
MIN Wacha RLugo RDarvish RSmyly LWesneski RStroman R
NYM @Weaver R@Greene R@Lodolo L@Gore L@Williams R@Irvin R
NYYSears LRucinski RMuller LRasmussen RFleming LMcClanahan LEflin R
OAK@Cortes L@Schmidt R@Brito REovaldi RPerez LGray RHeaney L
PHI Manoah RGausman R @Gomber L@Feltner R@Freeland L
PITFreeland LSeabold RSenzatela R @Bradish R@Wells R@Gibson R
SD @Varland R@Lopez R@Ober R@May R@Urias L@Gonsolin R
SEAGray RHeaney LDunning R @Boyd L@Turnbull R@Lorenzen R
SFIrvin RCorbin LGray. R@Henry L@Nelson R@Gallen R@Pfaadt R
STL@Stroman R@Taillon R@Steele L @Sale L@Kluber R@Houck R
TB@Gibson R@Rodriguez R@Kremer R@German R@Cole R@Cortes L@Schmidt R
TEX@Gilbert R@Kirby R@Castillo R@Waldichuk L@Miller R@Sears L@Rucinski R
TOR @Nola R@Wheeler R Strider RElder RMorton R
WSH@DeSclafani R@Webb R@Manaea L Megill RCarrasco RScherzer R

