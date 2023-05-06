Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Bronx Tale

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Not only do the Yankees have seven home games on the docket next week, Aaron Judge is slated to return from the IL. Beginning with Monday night, the Bronx Bombers have four southpaws on the schedule, boding well for Judge, Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu.

Seven more teams play seven games, with only the Diamondbacks joining the Yankees at their home digs all week. The Rays and Rangers also play every day, but they'll be spending the week ordering room service and living out of their suitcases.

The Guardians play six games, all at home, but five are scheduled against lefty starters. As such, finding replacements for Steven Kwan, Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez is the prescient play.

The Braves, Red Sox, Phillies and Blue Jays play only five contests. However, three of Philadelphia's quintet are on the road in Coors Field.

Week of May 8 - 14

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index