Weekly Hitter Rankings: Offenses Heating Up

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Temperatures are up, and so is offense. After a colder than usual first week, the mercury is on the rise. BABIP is still due some regression, but there are signs power will subsist. There's nothing really actionable, other than focusing on maximizing playing time. The counting-stats totals will be higher than expected, and the best way to keep up is via volume.

With that in mind, a dozen teams play seven games, with the Dodgers and Angels leading the way. Keep in mind the Angels face the Red Sox in this season's Patriots Day affair, with an early 11 a.m. ET start time.

A sleeper team this week is the Pirates, who open the week with a three-game set in Colorado, followed by four at home against an improving (but still raw) Reds rotation.

Tough decisions will be needed for Nationals and especially Orioles hitters, as both teams have only five games on the docket. However, Baltimore is slated to face a southpaw starter in three of their five contests, making it harder to bench righties like Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle.

As is the custom, these are preliminary. Please drop by Sunday night for the final version.

Week of April 17 - 23

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index