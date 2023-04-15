Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Offenses Heating Up

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Offenses Heating Up

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 15, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Temperatures are up, and so is offense. After a colder than usual first week, the mercury is on the rise. BABIP is still due some regression, but there are signs power will subsist. There's nothing really actionable, other than focusing on maximizing playing time. The counting-stats totals will be higher than expected, and the best way to keep up is via volume.

With that in mind, a dozen teams play seven games, with the Dodgers and Angels leading the way. Keep in mind the Angels face the Red Sox in this season's Patriots Day affair, with an early 11 a.m. ET start time.

A sleeper team this week is the Pirates, who open the week with a three-game set in Colorado, followed by four at home against an improving (but still raw) Reds rotation.

Tough decisions will be needed for Nationals and especially Orioles hitters, as both teams have only five games on the docket. However, Baltimore is slated to face a southpaw starter in three of their five contests, making it harder to bench righties like Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle.

As is the custom, these are preliminary. Please drop by Sunday night for the final version.

Week of April 17 - 23

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP

Temperatures are up, and so is offense. After a colder than usual first week, the mercury is on the rise. BABIP is still due some regression, but there are signs power will subsist. There's nothing really actionable, other than focusing on maximizing playing time. The counting-stats totals will be higher than expected, and the best way to keep up is via volume.

With that in mind, a dozen teams play seven games, with the Dodgers and Angels leading the way. Keep in mind the Angels face the Red Sox in this season's Patriots Day affair, with an early 11 a.m. ET start time.

A sleeper team this week is the Pirates, who open the week with a three-game set in Colorado, followed by four at home against an improving (but still raw) Reds rotation.

Tough decisions will be needed for Nationals and especially Orioles hitters, as both teams have only five games on the docket. However, Baltimore is slated to face a southpaw starter in three of their five contests, making it harder to bench righties like Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle.

As is the custom, these are preliminary. Please drop by Sunday night for the final version.

Week of April 17 - 23

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ716439589989410210798101100
2ATL633339091110969896969797
3BAL53232113120861101018710198100
4BOS7164392981319999104101102102
5CHC743438799108102101106101102102
6CHW633331061016610510094999698
7CIN7253410496919191113989798
8CLE642331001028210110094989898
9COL7343412212396102106122105107106
10DET60633103114104868697939494
11HOU60633105102981029892999798
12KC6333310289119979888979797
13LAA72534114101133106104119108106107
14LAD7253498106126109100125108105107
15MIA6153394877710410194989697
16MIL624331011028699106919710099
17MIN62433889510810910999102102102
18NYM73407828812410710010610299101
19NYY6336011910698808995939594
20OAK6243395961001039784989597
21PHI716431221181029594120103102103
22PIT7344310796103108116113106108107
23SD7163489931019698109989999
24SF734436874107102101103999999
25SEA624609199106848592929393
26STL615339390789810597969897
27TB6153310210710810510387100100100
28TEX61533959193111109105103102103
29TOR60606115110118959795979797
30WSH5052310210410010210573959696

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Flaherty R@Montgomery L@Woodford RWacha RLugo RDarvish RMusgrove R
ATL@Weathers L@Snell L@Martinez R Brown RValdez LJavier R
BAL @Gray. R@Gore L Lorenzen RBoyd LRodriguez L
BOSOhtani RGray RRyan RMahle R@Peralta R@Miley L@Burnes R
CHC@Muller L@Waldichuk L@Oller RGrove RUrias LMay RKershaw L
CHWWheeler RFalter LWalker R @Fleming L@McClanahan L@Eflin R
CINBeeks LBradley RRasmussen R@Contreras R@Keller R@Hill L@Velasquez R
CLE@Rodriguez L@Turnbull R@Wentz L Garrett LAlcantara RLuzardo L
COLHill LVelasquez ROviedo R@Strahm L@Nola R@Wheeler R@Falter L
DETGaddis RBattenfield RQuantrill R @Rodriguez R@Wells R@Gibson R
HOUGausman RBassitt RBerrios R @Elder R@Wright R@Strider R
KCdeGrom REovaldi RPerez L @Anderson L@Detmers L@Ohtani R
LAA@Bello R@Schmidt R@Brito R@Cortes LBubic LGreinke RLyles R
LADPeterson LMegill RSenga R@Taillon R@Smyly L@Wesneski R@Stroman R
MIAWood LCobb RStripling R @Plesac R@Bieber R@Gaddis R
MIL@Flexen R@Gilbert R@Gonzales L Whitlock RBello RSale L
MIN @Sale L@Kluber R@Pivetta RWilliams RKuhl RCorbin L
NYM@May R@Kershaw L@Syndergaard R@Manaea L@DeSclafani R@Webb R@Wood L
NYY Suarez LCanning RSandoval LKikuchi LManoah RGausman R
OAKWesneski RStroman RSteele L @Gray R@Heaney L@deGrom R
PHI@Lynn R@Giolito R@Clevinger RFeltner RDavis RFreeland LUrena R
PIT@Freeland L@Urena R@Gomber LAshcraft RCessa RGreene RLodolo L
SDStrider RShuster LMorton R@Nelson R@Gallen R@Kelly R@Jameson R
SEABurnes RRea RLauer L Matz LMikolas RFlaherty R
SF@Luzardo L@Cabrera R@Rogers LCarrasco RScherzer RPeterson LMegill R
STLKelly RJameson RBumgarner L @Kirby R@Castillo R@Flexen R
TB@Greene R@Lodolo L@Overton R Kopech RCease RLynn R
TEX@Lyles R@Keller R@Singer R Kaprielian RFujinami RSears L
TOR@Javier R@Urquidy R@Garcia R @German R@Cole R@Schmidt R
WSH Kremer RBradish R @Maeda R@Lopez R@Gray R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Don't Overlook Solid Single-Start Options
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Don't Overlook Solid Single-Start Options
Week 4: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds (Video)
Week 4: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds (Video)
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 15
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 15
MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Saturday, April 15
MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Saturday, April 15