Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something Brewing

The Milwaukee Brewers have already added Carlos Santana and they may not be done. Even without reinforcements, the Brew Crew lines up for a productive week, playing seven games against the Nationals and Pirates.

Another NL Central competitor portends for a high-scoring week as the Cincinnati Reds have a set in Wrigley Field before returning home to face the Nationals.

A dozen teams are slated for seven games, with only the Cubs and Yankees home all week. The Diamondbacks are the only club on the road for seven.

As if another reason was needed to bench Tigers and Athletics hitters, they only have five games this week.

Platoon matchups are tentative with so much rotation shuffling expected, but as of now, the Dodgers and Padres will face four southpaws. Meanwhile, the Angels draw seven right-handers. Oy vey, Shohei Ohtani may club 10 homers this week.

Week of July 31 - August 6

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index