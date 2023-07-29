Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something Brewing

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something Brewing

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 29, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Milwaukee Brewers have already added Carlos Santana and they may not be done. Even without reinforcements, the Brew Crew lines up for a productive week, playing seven games against the Nationals and Pirates.

Another NL Central competitor portends for a high-scoring week as the Cincinnati Reds have a set in Wrigley Field before returning home to face the Nationals.

A dozen teams are slated for seven games, with only the Cubs and Yankees home all week. The Diamondbacks are the only club on the road for seven.

As if another reason was needed to bench Tigers and Athletics hitters, they only have five games this week.

Platoon matchups are tentative with so much rotation shuffling expected, but as of now, the Dodgers and Padres will face four southpaws. Meanwhile, the Angels draw seven right-handers. Oy vey, Shohei Ohtani may club 10 homers this week.

Please check for the Sunday night update.

Week of July 31 - August 6

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7160787821049598106106107107
2ATL624331001017797101105929393
3BAL7253

The Milwaukee Brewers have already added Carlos Santana and they may not be done. Even without reinforcements, the Brew Crew lines up for a productive week, playing seven games against the Nationals and Pirates.

Another NL Central competitor portends for a high-scoring week as the Cincinnati Reds have a set in Wrigley Field before returning home to face the Nationals.

A dozen teams are slated for seven games, with only the Cubs and Yankees home all week. The Diamondbacks are the only club on the road for seven.

As if another reason was needed to bench Tigers and Athletics hitters, they only have five games this week.

Platoon matchups are tentative with so much rotation shuffling expected, but as of now, the Dodgers and Padres will face four southpaws. Meanwhile, the Angels draw seven right-handers. Oy vey, Shohei Ohtani may club 10 homers this week.

Please check for the Sunday night update.

Week of July 31 - August 6

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7160787821049598106106107107
2ATL624331001017797101105929393
3BAL725341211041169999104114112113
4BOS6063395106951019497939192
5CHC73470989910499102113114115115
6CHW62406110103109999995939293
7CIN73434112111116104104126118118118
8CLE6153311010810910010095949494
9COL624339610975102104104939594
10DET50532878892989679737273
11HOU716341141061559998100115113114
12KC624339794101969985909191
13LAA707431171051189993110114110112
14LAD6423310611189100103106949695
15MIA7254310395989698103110110110
16MIL72543111109122107105121119118119
17MIN6153394896310110094919091
18NYM606061068291105101100949092
19NYY725701141021059699105113113113
20OAK5142310411181999974747474
21PHI7253410199119104102120116115116
22PIT6152410598106979790929192
23SD6423310411088102105101949695
24SF61542787972105104100929292
25SEA73434113107107100102103113113113
26STL6156082917510410391929393
27TB62406989687959681888888
28TEX6156011210111210110298979697
29TOR716431081141049999107112113113
30WSH61533121120110999992959595

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Cobb R@Wood L@Webb R@DeSclafani R@Ober R@Maeda R@Lopez R
ATLCanning RSandoval LGiolito R @Hendricks R@Stroman R@Steele L
BAL@Bassitt R@Ryu L@Kikuchi L@Gausman RCarrasco RVerlander RQuintana R
BOS@Kirby R@Miller R@Gilbert R Manoah RBerrios RBassitt R
CHCAbbott LLively RWilliamson LWeaver RFried LElder RMorton R
CHW @Gray R@Heaney L@Dunning R@Allen L@Civale R@Syndergaard R
CIN@Stroman R@Steele L@Smyly L@Taillon RCorbin LWilliams RIrvin R
CLE@France R@Valdez L@Javier R Kopech RScholtens RCease R
COLLugo RWeathers LMusgrove R @Wainwright R@Matz L@Flaherty R
DET @Oviedo R@Keller R Bradley RGlasnow REflin R
HOUSyndergaard RWilliams RBibee R@Schmidt R@Severino R@German R@Rodon L
KC Quintana RSenga RScherzer R@Sanchez L@Walker R@Suarez L
LAA@Strider R@Smith-Shawver R@Chirinos RWoo RCastillo RKirby RMiller R
LAD Waldichuk LHarris LSears L@Darvish R@Snell L@Lugo R
MIAWalker RSuarez LWheeler RNola R@Perez L@Eovaldi R@Gray R
MIL@Irvin R@Gray R@Gore LPriester RHill LBido ROviedo R
MIN @Flaherty R@Montgomery L@Mikolas RKelly RNelson RGallen R
NYM @Greinke R@Marsh R@Singer R@Kremer R@Gibson R@Bradish R
NYYLittell REflin RMcClanahan LBrown RUrquidy RFrance RValdez L
OAK @Urias L@Lynn R@Gonsolin R Stripling RCobb R
PHI@Cabrera R@Alcantara R@Garrett L@Cueto RLyles RYarbrough LGreinke R
PIT Rodriguez LLorenzen R@Teheran R@Rea R@Burnes R@Peralta R
SD@Gomber L@Lambert R@Freeland L Miller RKershaw LUrias L
SEABello RMurphy LCrawford R@Ohtani R@Detmers L@Anderson L@Canning R
SFNelson RGallen RHenry LPfaadt R @Blackburn R@Medina R
STL Lopez RRyan RGray RFlexen RGomber LLambert R
TB@German R@Rodon L@Cole R @Manning R@Olson R@Skubal L
TEX Cease RToussaint RClevinger RLuzardo LCabrera RAlcantara R
TORGibson RBradish RRodriguez RWells R@Paxton L@Pivetta R@Bello R
WSHBurnes RPeralta RHouser R @Ashcraft R@Abbott L@Lively R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Hug Alert
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Hug Alert
MLB Best Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, July 29
MLB Best Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, July 29
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 29
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 29
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown