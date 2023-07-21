Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a heavy dose of day games Thursday, baseball brings a loaded night slate Friday. Let's dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some pitchers and hitters who could help you win some cash.

Pitchers

Framber Valdez ($54) dealt with a calf cramp in his last start, but has been cleared to take the hill against the Athletics. They continue to struggle offensively, scoring the fewest runs in baseball. Valdez has already faced them twice this season, allowing one run and recording 12 strikeouts over 15 innings. Of all the pitchers included in this slate, Valdez is arguably the most appealing.

Joe Ryan ($47) is set to take the mound in Minnesota, where he has a 0.89 WHIP this season. Last year, he had a 1.01 WHIP at home, compared to a 1.22 WHIP on the road. Ryan has provided more value in the strikeout department this season, recording a 28.9 percent strikeout rate that is nearly four percentage points higher than last season. Look for him to remain successful in a matchup against the White Sox, who have the fifth-worst OPS in baseball.

After struggling out of the gate, Clarke Schmidt ($37) has provided some stability for the Yankees' starting rotation. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last 10 starts, striking out 46 batters over 53.1 innings during that span. One of the keys to his success was his 1.11 WHIP, which is down from his season mark of 1.34. His improved production could carry over in this meeting with the Royals, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

Mickey Moniak ($19) comes into his matchup with the Pirates on a 10-game hitting streak that has seen him hit 17-for-43 (.395) with two home runs. His OPS is up to .995 for the season and he has already driven in 33 runs in just 44 games. Next up is a battle with Johan Oviedo ($30), who has a 4.53 ERA and a 4.19 FIP. He doesn't miss many bats, posting a 20.4 percent strikeout out.

It has been all or nothing for Andrew Heaney ($31) lately. While he didn't allow a run in two of his last four starts, he gave up at least six runs in both of the other two outings during that span. He continues to be plagued by the long ball, giving up 17 home runs across 91.1 innings. This has the potential to be a great matchup for J.D. Martinez ($18). Not only does he bring a lot of power to the plate with his .302 ISO, but he has a career .394 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers.

Bargain Bats

Zach Neto ($13) missed nearly a month on the IL with an oblique injury. He has played in six straight games since being activated, logging at least one hit in five of them. He has done a good job of making contact during his first season in the majors, posting just a 20.5 percent strikeout rate. With how poorly Oviedo has performed, Neto has an opportunity to provide value.

It's rare that Pete Alonso ($9) has a salary this low. He is stuck in a major funk that has seen his batting average drop all the way down to .204 for the season. Known for his power, he has just two home runs over his last 19 games. With that being said, his ability to go deep anytime he steps up to the plate gives him tremendous value potential at this salary. It could also help his cause that he will face the Red Sox in Fenway Park. Of his 26 home runs this season, 16 of them have come on the road.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. Michael Soroka ($30), Braves: Christian Yelich ($23), Willy Adames ($16), William Contreras ($16)

Soroka will slot back into the starting rotation after serving in relief in his last outing. He hasn't pitched well, posting a 5.40 ERA and a 6.68 FIP for the season. He has been taken deep six times over 23.1 innings, while also recording a 1.50 WHIP. While the Brewers only have a .666 OPS on the road, they have a more respectable .710 OPS at home. Adames only has a .159 ISO and a .278 wOBA on the road, but he has a .231 ISO and a .329 wOBA at home.

Giants vs. Jake Irvin ($28), Nationals: Michael Conforto ($13), Mike Yastrzemski ($13), Joc Pederson ($12)

Irving struggled again in his last outing, allowing four runs over three innings to the Cardinals. His WHIP checks in at 1.49, which has contributed to his 4.96 ERA and 5.26 FIP. Left-handed hitters have a .357 wOBA against him, which makes this trio particularly dangerous. Conforto enters this matchup on a hot streak, hitting 12-for-32 (.375) with a .444 OBP over his last eight games.

Nationals vs. Alex Wood ($28), Giants: Lane Thomas ($19), Jeimer Candelario ($19), Keibert Ruiz ($12)

Whether he starts or follows an opener, Wood is expected to pitch multiple innings in this game for the Giants. That could be music to the ears of the Nationals, who have a .774 OPS versus left-handed pitchers. Wood has struggled, in general, posting a 1.53 WHIP for the season. Thomas is someone to build any Nationals stack around, given his 179 wRC+ against lefties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.