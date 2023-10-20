MLB DFS
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy

Mike Barner 
October 20, 2023

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Both League Championship series will be in action Friday. The Astros and Rangers are knotted at two games apiece, while the Phillies hold a 2-1 lead over the Diamondbacks. Let's dive into some players to consider adding to your Yahoo lineups.

Pitcher

Despite the Astros losing, Justin Verlander ($46) performed well when he faced the Rangers earlier in this series. He went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs and recording five strikeouts. That came on the heels of him pitching six shutout innings in the previous round against the Twins. With his career 3.51 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in the playoffs, he's an excellent option as the Astros try to win their third game in a row.

Top Target

Ketel Marte ($17) came through with the winning hit in Game 3 to get the Diamondbacks on the board in the NLCS. He finished the game 3-for-5 with two doubles, extending what has been a stellar playoff run for him. Across the Diamondbacks' eight games, he is 13-for-35 with two home runs and four doubles. Combine that with his .482 wOBA against left-handed pitchers during the regular season and he's a great option for a matchup against Cristopher Sanchez ($38).

Bargain Bat

Chas McCormick ($10) came through with a big hit for the Astros on Thursday, launching a home run off reliever Will Smith. It was yet another productive plate appearance for him against a left-handed pitcher after he recorded a .285 ISO and a .426 wOBA against them during the regular season. Even though Jordan Montgomery ($40) has been excellent, McCormick is still worth considering at his cheap salary.

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Joe Mantiply ($25), Diamondbacks: Bryce Harper ($26), Trea Turner ($25), Kyle Schwarber ($19)

The Diamondbacks' lack of depth in their starting rotation is not good. They will roll with Mantiply as an opener in this game with Ryne Nelson expected to follow and log multiple innings. Nelson struggled during the regular season, allowing 1.5 HR/9 and posting a 1.42 WHIP. His propensity for giving up home runs could be trouble against this trio, especially with how hot each of them is. Even with the Phillies scoring just one run in Game 3, Turner had a hit, Schwarber had a walk and Harper had two walks and a run scored.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the 2018 FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
