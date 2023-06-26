Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

We'll start off the week with just six games scheduled across baseball Monday. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider targeting on Yahoo.

Pitchers

After consecutive bad performances against the Mets and Tigers, Spencer Strider ($59) rebounded to limit the Phillies to one run over six innings in his last start. He produced nine strikeouts along the way, marking the 10th time over his 15 starts that he had at least that many strikeouts. With his ability to miss bats, he stands out for a matchup against a Twins team that has struck out the most times in baseball.

One of the worst hitting teams that will be in action is the Tigers. They have scored the second-fewest runs and they have hit the third-fewest home runs in baseball. Looking to exploit their struggles will be Andrew Heaney ($41). Heaney has allowed 1.5 HR/9 this season, but with the Tigers hitting so few home runs, that might not be an issue for him in this matchup.

Justin Verlander ($39) took the mound in Houston against last week, facing the Astros for his first time since joining the Mets. He wasn't great, giving up four runs and recording five strikeouts across seven innings. Known for his reliability in Houston, has hasn't been consistent for his new team. In four of his nine starts, he has given up at least four runs. However, in the other five, he allowed two or fewer runs each time. He could be in line for one his better performances considering that the Brewers have scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

Luis Robert Jr. ($19) is on a heater. Over his last 19 games, he is 23-for-71 (.324) with eight home runs, five doubles and a .385 OBP. Look for him to stay hot in a matchup against Reid Detmers ($42). For his career, Robert has a 185 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers.

Much like last season, Teoscar Hernandez ($17) is catching fire after a slow start. He only has a .740 OPS for the season, but he has a .952 OPS across his last 20 games. That makes him an appealing option against Trevor Williams ($32), who has a 5.16 FIP and has allowed 1.7 HR/9.

Bargain Bats

Going back to the White Sox taking on Detmers, Jake Burger ($14) and Elvis Andrus ($12) could also be worth considering. Although Burger strikes out a lot, he has a .370 wOBA against left-handed pitchers. Despite underwhelming overall numbers, Andrus is 8-for-29 (.276) with a home run and a double over his last eight games.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles vs. Brandon Williamson ($25), Reds: Adley Rutschman ($16), Austin Hays ($17), Anthony Santander ($18)

Before being called up, Williamson gave up seven home runs over 34 innings at Triple-A this year. That problem continues to plague him in the majors with him allowing eight home runs across 36.2 innings. The Orioles have hit the 10th-most home runs in baseball, so this could be an uphill battle for Williamson. One of their better power hitters has been Santander, who has a .231 ISO.

Reds vs. Cole Irvin ($26), Orioles: Elly De La Cruz ($23), Jonathan India ($18), Spencer Steer ($)

The Reds' lineup is filled with exciting young players. With their recent offensive surge, they now have the ninth-highest OPS in baseball. This could end up being a disaster for Irvin, who has a bloated 1.76 WHIP over 23.1 innings. The leader of the Reds' recent hot streak has been De La Cruz, who has been every bit as exciting as people believed he would be during his time in the minors. Over his 17 games with the team, he has a .419 wOBA to go along with three home runs and eight stolen bases.

Rangers vs. Matthew Boyd ($35), Tigers: Corey Seager ($22), Marcus Semien ($17), Josh Jung ($18)

The Rangers have scored the most runs in baseball, so they are usually one of the top teams to consider stacking. The last time they faced Boyd, they scored five runs off him over six innings. Given that Boyd has a 5.37 ERA and a 4.25 FIP, they could have similar success against him in this rematch. Jung has destroyed left-handed pitchers, recording a .319 ISO and a .430 wOBA against them this season.

