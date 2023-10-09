Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Monday brings two more playoff games for us to enjoy. The only downside to just two series being in action is that we don't have a ton of options to consider on Yahoo. With that in mind, here are some players to consider when building your lineups.

Pitcher

This is a tough slate for pitching options. The Braves, Phillies and Dodgers, who have among the best lineups in baseball, are all in action. With that in mind, taking a chance on Bobby Miller ($38) against the Diamondbacks might be the best route to take. He faced them two times during the regular season, allowing a total of four runs over 12 innings. Overall, he had a 3.76 ERA and an even better 3.51 FIP during the regular season. While he didn't rack up a ton of strikeouts, he had a 1.10 WHIP and allowed just 0.9 HR/9.

Top Target

Freddie Freeman ($18) has a history of performing well in the playoffs. In 47 career postseason games, he has a .246 ISO and a .399 wOBA. That makes him a prime target for a matchup against Zac Gallen ($36). Gallen dominated with a 2.32 FIP and a 1.03 WHIP at home this season, but he had a 4.15 FIP and a 1.20 WHIP on the road. Also, 14 of the 22 home runs that he allowed this season came off the bats of left-handed hitters.

Bargain Bat

Facing Zack Wheeler ($44) is no easy task. However, he'll have his hands full with the Braves' loaded lineup. Among the players within their lineup that has a cheaper salary is Michael Harris II ($12). After getting off to a slow start, he rebounded to record a .912 OPS over his final 101 games. While hitting for power, he had just a 16.5 percent strikeout rate during that span.

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Max Fried ($45), Braves: Bryce Harper ($20), Trea Turner ($21), Alec Bohm ($11)

A blister on his left index finger resulted in Fried finishing the regular season on the IL. This will mark his first start in about two-and-a-half weeks. While he's not expected to be on any sort of a pitch limit, coming back to face the Phillies is not an ideal matchup. They had a .779 OPS against left-handed pitchers during the regular season. One of their best hitters against southpaws has been Bohm. Right-handed pitchers limited him to a .114 ISO and a .309 wOBA, but he had a .290 ISO and a .384 wOBA against lefties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.