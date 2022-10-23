Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Here we go! Two teams could clinch a spot in the World Series on Sunday! The Astros and Phillies are both one win away. Can they pull it off? For now, here are my DFS recommendations. First pitch is at 2:37 p.m. ET.

Pitching

Zack Wheeler, PHI vs. SD ($40): Getting Wheeler as the lowest-salaried pitcher is, frankly, a steal. In fact, he arguably has the highest upside of any pitcher in action. He had an 1.85 ERA at home this season. Nestor Cortes was also quite good at home, but the Astros are a tougher opponent than the Padres.

Top Target

The Yankees need to take advantage of their home park to stay alive, and Giancarlo Stanton ($13) knows a thing or two about that. He had an .877 OPS at home, and he also had a .797 OPS versus righties this season. Lance McCullers doesn't allow a lot of home runs, but he has a 3.95 ERA on the road since 2020, so here's hoping Stanton pops one to the opposite field to take advantage of Yankee Stadium's short porch in right.

Bargain Bat

Yahoo has seen Jose Altuve ($10) struggle in the playoffs and dropped his salary accordingly. To which I say, are their memories that short? He hit .300 with 28 homers and 18 stolen bases this year and had an 1.086 OPS versus lefties. New York is starting a lefty in Nestor Cortes, which is right up Altuve's alley.

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Padres (Yu Darvish): Kyle Schwarber ($17), J.T. Realmuto ($12), Rhys Hoskins ($11)

Darvish on the road isn't exactly a recipe for success for the Padres, as he had a 3.50 ERA away from Petco Park this season. That bodes well for the Phillies as they try to clinch a spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Schwarber hit 46 home runs this season, and while he struggled at the start of the playoffs, he's righted the ship in this series to hit three homers against the Padres. Since 2020, he has an .905 OPS versus righties as well. Realmuto is an obvious choice for your catcher spot. He hit 22 home runs and stole 21 bases this season while posting a .909 OPS at home. Hoskins, meanwhile, had an .885 OPS at home himself. Like Schwarber, he's also hit well after a slow start to the postseason, homering twice on Saturday.

