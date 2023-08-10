Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

With a heavy dose of day games Thursday, there are just four games that will make up the main evening slate on Yahoo. While we have fewer options than usual, here are some pitchers and hitters who could still help put some extra cash in your pocket.

Pitchers

Aaron Nola ($47) disappointed in his last outing, giving up five runs over 5.1 innings to the Royals. It was a rare bad performance at home, where he has a 3.62 FIP and a 1.01 WHIP. He has been much worse on the road, where he has a 4.78 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. Look for him to bounce back against the Nationals, who only have a .690 OPS against right-handed pitchers.

After logging a combined 21.2 innings the last three seasons, James Paxton ($42) has made 14 starts for the Red Sox this year. He certainly hasn't looked rusty, posting a 3.60 ERA and a 4.07 FIP. He is missing plenty of bats with his 27.3 percent strikeout rate, while recording a 1.15 WHIP along the way. A favorable matchup awaits him against the Royals, who have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

Yandy Diaz ($22) is one of the hottest hitters on the Rays right now, going 14-for-38 (.368) with two home runs and two doubles over his last nine games. He has been one of their most consistent hitters, in general, with his 158 wRC+. He has been even better with his 170 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers, making him an ideal option against Matthew Liberatore ($25).

Alec Bohm ($21) crushes left-handed pitching. Righties have limited him to a .147 ISO and a .319 wOBA, but he has a .264 ISO and a .400 wOBA versus lefties. That makes him a top target for a matchup with Patrick Corbin ($28), who is having another disappointing campaign with his 5.03 ERA and 5.18 FIP.

Bargain Bats

After a down season in which he had just a .126 ISO, Nick Castellanos ($13) has provided more power with a .190 ISO this season. He has cranked up his production of late, slugging five home runs over his last nine games. His power is noteworthy for this matchup with Corbin because Corbin has given up 1.6 HR/9.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Ty Blach ($25), Rockies: Mookie Betts ($26), Freddie Freeman ($27), Chris Taylor ($11)

Blach has been inserted into the starting rotation with the Rockies dealing with injuries. He only made it through 4.2 innings in his last outing against the Cardinals, giving up four runs along the way. He has a 1.45 WHIP for his career and an even worse 1.58 WHIP this season. This could be a disaster for him against a Dodgers team that has a .812 OPS at home. Don't sleep on Taylor for a Dodgers stack. Right-handed pitchers have limited him to a .650 OPS, but he has a .795 OPS versus lefties.

Red Sox vs. Austin Cox ($25), Royals: Rafael Devers ($22), Triston Casas ($22), Alex Verdugo ($12)

Cox will serve as the opener for this game with Alec Marsh expected to follow him and logs multiple innings. Marsh had only pitched a total of 25 career innings at Triple-A before being called up by the Royals. Jumping to the majors has been difficult for him, leaving him with a 1.68 WHIP over 28 innings. He has been wild with 17 walks, while also giving up 10 home runs. That combination could lead to his downfall at hitter-friendly Fenway Park. Although Verdugo only has a .286 wOBA on the road, he has a .385 wOBA at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.