Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy

With the Astros and Diamondbacks having moved on Wednesday, there is just one game to be played in the playoffs on Thursday. After defeating the Braves on Wednesday, the Phillies enter Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead and an opportunity to advance on their home field. This game also brings an opportunity to play Yahoo's single-game contest, so let's highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Multiplier Spots

Bryce Harper ($22): Harper was the driving force behind the Phillies' victory Wednesday, hitting two home runs and recording four RBI. He has gone deep in two of the three games in this series and he has at least one hit and at least one run scored in all three games. Spencer Strider is a tough matchup, but with how locked in Harper is, he is still a great option for one of the important multiplier spots.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($24): Acuna had two hits, a run scored and a stolen base in Game 3. That marks his first hits of the series, although he has been walked twice and recorded two total steals. The Braves need their leadoff hitter to step up as they try to stave off elimination, and he has a favorable matchup against Ranger Suarez. Suarez is not an overpowering force, posting just a 21.3 percent strikeout rate for his career.

Flex Spots

Trea Turner ($22): Turner also hit a home run Wednesday in the Phillies' 10-run outburst. He has at least one hit in all five playoff games for the Phillies, going a total of 8-for-20 with a home run and three doubles. It has been a continuation of a stellar stretch run in which he had a 1.069 OPS over his final 47 games of the regular season.

Bryson Stott ($14): While Stott was one of just three members of the Phillies' lineup that didn't record a hit Wednesday, he walked and scored a run. He has been on base at least one time in all five playoff games, scoring a total of three runs. Strider is a big-time strikeout pitcher, but with his 15.6 percent strikeout rate during the regular season, Stott is one of the best contact-hitting options on the Phillies.

Travis d'Arnaud ($10): Sean Murphy has been playing his way out of the lineup. Over his final 21 games of the regular season, he had just a .499 OPS. He was in the lineup for Game 1, but hasn't started the last two games. The Braves have instead turned to d'Arnaud, who has slugged five home runs over his last 12 playoff games. With that power upside, he could be worth the risk at such a cheap salary.

