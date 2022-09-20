Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Get ready for a wild Tuesday. We have 16 games set to be played across baseball, thanks to a doubleheader between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. Aaron Judge will also be in action, looking to reach 60 home runs at home against the Pirates. As far as intriguing pitching matchups go, two pitchers with plenty of strikeout upside will face off when Shane McClanahan and the Rays play Cristian Javier and the Astros. With so many options to wade through on Yahoo, let's get right to it and discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Pitchers

Luis Castillo ($51) has made eight starts with the Mariners, pitching at least six innings in six of them. He's been everything that they could have hoped for, recording a 2.37 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 60 strikeouts over 49.1 innings. Things are lining up for him to provide another valuable stat line, since he has a matchup with an Athletics team that has scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

One of the biggest surprises on the Yankees this season has been the performance of Nestor Cortes Jr. ($49), who has emerged as their second-best starting pitcher. His 2.70 ERA is backed by his 3.29 FIP, and he's limited the opposition to just a 34.9 percent hard-hit rate. The Pirates have the third-worst OPS in baseball, leaving Cortes with the potential to dominate their matchup.

Austin Voth ($38) has bounced from the bullpen to the starting rotation this season, and he actually came out of the bullpen in his last appearance, logging one inning against the Nationals. He had thrown at least 80 pitches in five of his previous six appearances, though, so he likely won't be that limited in his return to the rotation. That at least makes him worth considering against the Tigers, who have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

Judge ($29) returns home to continue his pursuit of history. Not only does he have the potential to set the American League home run record, but he has a real shot at the Triple Crown. The Pirates have yet to officially name a starter for this game, although they could turn to youngster Luis Ortiz, who has only pitched a total of 15.2 innings above Double-A. Judge's assault on the record book could continue here.

Despite only playing in 105 games this season, Mike Trout ($27) has 36 home runs. If he can stay healthy, he has a favorable chance to hit at least 40 home runs for the fourth time in his career. A great matchup awaits him against Cole Ragans ($25), who has a 5.68 ERA and a 5.99 FIP.

Bargain Bats

With all of their injuries, the Yankees' lineup has been in need of reinforcements. Many of the replacement players have struggled, but one that has started to come around is Oswaldo Cabrera ($11). Over his last nine games, he is 10-for-32 (.313) with two home runs, two doubles and a .405 OBP. If you can't find a way to fit Judge's hefty salary into your lineup, Cabrera could be another way to approach attacking the Pirates' unsettled pitching situation.

Mitch Haniger ($10) has had plenty of success against left-handed pitching, recording a .354 wOBA against them for his career. That makes him an appealing option against JP Sears ($32), who has allowed a combined 11 runs over his last two outings.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Patrick Corbin ($28), Nationals: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($20), Dansby Swanson ($17), William Contreras ($19)

Corbin probably isn't happy that he has to face the Braves again. In three previous outings against them, he's allowed 16 runs (15 earned) over 13.2 innings. The Braves have a .784 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, so Corbin's struggles against them shouldn't come as a surprise. One of their best hitters versus lefties has been Swanson, who has a .374 OBA against them.

Giants vs. Kyle Freeland ($31), Rockies: Thairo Estrada ($16), Evan Longoria ($13), Austin Slater ($12)

Coors Field has been a house of horrors for Freeland this season. He has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP on the road, but a 5.74 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP at home. The Giants scored 10 runs in the first game of this series Monday, so look for them to hang another crooked number here. Leading the way could be Estrada, who is 11-for-27 (.407) with two home runs and two doubles over his last eight games.

Rockies vs. John Brebbia ($25), Giants: C.J. Cron ($14), Ryan McMahon ($14), Randal Grichuk ($13)

This will be a bullpen game for the Giants, with Brebbia serving as the opener. Don't expect him to last long, given that he's thrown a total of 62 innings over his 69 appearances. A bullpen game at Coors Field has the recipe to be a disaster. Cron has a .396 wOBA at Coors Field this season, making him a top target to build any Rockies stack around.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.