Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Wednesday brings another packed slate with 14 games set to be played across baseball. Six games have early start times, one of which will feature Kyle Wright trying to earn his 16th win of the season for the Braves in a matchup against the Pirates. Logan Webb is also in a favorable spot to earn his 12th victory when the Giants take on the Tigers. As far as the night portion of the schedule is concerned, one of the more underrated starting pitcher matchups will take place when Brady Singer and the Royals host Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks. As we dig through all of the matchups, here are some players to consider for the main evening slate on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Talk about a hot streak. Gallen ($49) has made three consecutive starts in which he has pitched at least seven innings, while not allowing a single run. During that stretch, he had a 0.56 WHIP and recorded 26 strikeouts over 21.1 innings. One of the outings came at Coors Field, making his stats even more impressive. He has an excellent opportunity to stay hot versus the Royals, who rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in both runs scored and OPS.

Singer ($42) has become the ace of the Royals. He's been locked in down the stretch, recording a 1.83 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over his last seven starts. With at least six strikeouts in six of those outings, he's increased his strikeout rate to 25.6 percent for the season. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-worst OPS in baseball, potentially setting up Singer to provide another valuable stat line.

If you're looking to save some of your budget at one of your pitcher spots, then Spenser Watkins ($32) might be worth considering. For the season, he has a respectable 4.04 ERA and 4.34 FIP, despite his lackluster 14.3 percent strikeout rate. He has a split advantage over the White Sox, who have a .762 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, but have been held to a .683 OPS by righties.

Top Targets

One of the main reasons for Jose Berrios' ($37) struggles this season has been his inability to keep hitters inside the ball park. He's allowed 1.8 HR/9, after allowing 1.2 HR/9 or fewer in each of the last five seasons. This could be a great matchup to roll with Rafael Devers ($15), who brings plenty of power to the plate with his .257 ISO.

Looking at his .309 wOBA and 97 wRC+ for the season, Nick Castellanos ($22) has been a significant disappointment for the Phillies. He's started to heat up down the stretch, though, hitting 37-for-109 (.339) with four home runs and six doubles across his last 28 games. Look for him to potentially stay hot against T.J. Zeuch ($25), who has a 5.84 ERA and 6.41 FIP across 57 career innings in the majors.

Bargain Bats

The Rays like to platoon players, so it's no surprise that David Peralta ($12) is receiving the majority of his starts versus right-handed pitchers. The situation has been a benefit to his production, with him hitting 16-for-57 (.281) over his last 14 games. More good things could be coming in a matchup versus Mike Mayers ($26), who will be making his first start after posting a 5.22 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 18 relief appearances.

The Phillies have decided to give added rest to the members of their starting rotation, inserting Cristopher Sanchez ($25) to make a start against the Reds. He's made 10 appearances for the Phillies this season, only two of which were starts. The result has been a 3.80 ERA and a less-encouraging 4.77 FIP. It might make sense to take a chance on Nick Senzel ($8), who has at least one hit in four of his last five games.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Adrian Houser ($25), Brewers: Mookie Betts ($21), Freddie Freeman ($18), Joey Gallo ($11)

Houser has been sidelined since the end of June with an elbow injury, but the Brewers will welcome him back to the rotation with Aaron Ashby (shoulder) out. Things weren't going well for Houser before his injury, given that he had a 6.88 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over his last seven starts. This is tough matchup to return to, given the Dodgers' loaded lineup. If Gallo gets the start, he's worth considering since he is 8-for-31 (.258) with a 1.024 OPS since being acquired from the Yankees.

Blue Jays vs. Brayan Bello ($25), Red Sox: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($22), Teoscar Hernandez ($20), Bo Bichette ($14)

Bello will be activated from the IL to make his first appearance since August 3. His first taste of the majors has not gone well, leaving him with a bloated 2.29 WHIP. The last time he faced the Blue Jays, he gave up 11 base runners and five runs across four innings. One of Toronto's hottest hitters has been Guerrero, who is 42-for-124 (.339) with six home runs and 13 doubles over his last 30 games.

Astros vs. Dylan Bundy ($27), Twins: Yordan Alvarez ($19), Jose Altuve ($18), Trey Mancini ($12)

Bundy has never been one to miss a lot of bats, recording a 22.4 percent strikeout rate for his career. Things have been even worse for him this season, though, with a 17.7 percent mark. The Astros already don't swing and miss much, striking out the third-fewest times in baseball. After sitting out Sunday with a shoulder injury, Altuve made his return to the lineup Tuesday, so expect the Astros to have their All-Star second baseman in the lineup again.

