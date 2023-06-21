Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be a lot of day baseball across the majors on Wednesday. That leaves a limited six-game main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's dive into those six matchups and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Luis Castillo ($54) continues to shine for the Mariners, posting a 2.73 ERA that is supported by a 3.27 FIP. His WHIP is just 1.02, while his 29.6 percent strikeout rate is his highest mark since 2020. He is one of the top options for this slate for his matchup against the Yankees, who continue to struggle without Aaron Judge (toe). Since he went down, they have averaged 3.2 runs over 13 games.

Paul Blackburn ($30) would likely be a back-of-the-rotation starter on a winning team, but he is one of the top options for the struggling Athletics. Last season, he recorded a 4.28 ERA that was supported by a 4.21 FIP. While he has been limited to four starts this season because of injury, he has allowed three or fewer runs in two of them. He could be worth the risk against the Guardians, who have scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball.

Starting for the Guardians will be Gavin Williams, who will be making his big-league debut. A first-round pick in the 2021 Draft, Williams posted excellent strikeout numbers in the minors, including a 33.3 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A this year. Not only do the Athletics have the worst OPS in baseball, but they have also struck out the second-most times in baseball. Williams is someone to at least consider in tournament play.

Top Targets

Martin Perez ($28) exceeded expectations last season with his 2.89 ERA and 3.27 FIP. For his career, he has a 4.44 ERA and a 4.38 FIP. He has regressed closer to his career norm this year, recording a 4.54 ERA and a 4.95 FIP. With the underwhelming lefty on the mound, both Luis Robert Jr. ($18) and Eloy Jimenez ($17) stand out. Robert is particularly appealing with his career .444 wOBA versus southpaws. Jimenez has gone deep three times over seven games since returning from a calf injury.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the White Sox taking on Perez, Elvis Andrus ($11) could provide value at a cheaper salary than Robert and Jimenez. The veteran doesn't have good overall numbers, batting .209 with a .252 wOBA. However, he is 10-for-35 (.286) with a home run and two doubles over his last 10 games. With Perez sporting a 1.50 WHIP, Andrus could find his way on base a time or two in this matchup.

Stacks to Consider

Mariners vs. Jhony Brito, Yankees: Teoscar Hernandez ($16), Ty France ($16), Jarred Kelenic ($16)

The Yankees are still rolling with a short-handed starting rotation, so they will call Brito back up from the minors to start this game. He has pitched a total of 40.1 innings in the majors this year, posting a 5.58 ERA and a 5.54 FIP. He has allowed 1.6 HR/9, and his 10.1 percent walk rate has contributed to his 1.49 WHIP. The Mariners could capitalize on this matchup, with Hernandez being someone to build a stack around. Over his last 15 games, he is 18-for-55 (.327) with three home runs, three doubles and a triple.

Rangers vs. Michael Kopech ($44), White Sox: Corey Seager ($22), Marcus Semien ($18), Adolis Garcia ($17)

Kopech has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts, but the schedule has certainly been in his favor. Four of those six outings came against teams that rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in runs scored. This will be a much taller order against the Rangers, who have scored the most runs. The top option for a Rangers stack is Seager, who has a .290 ISO and a .450 wOBA.

Padres vs. Ryan Walker ($25), Giants: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($24), Manny Machado ($18), Ha-Seong Kim ($14)

Walker is expected to serve as an opener again for the red-hot Giants. Sean Manaea, who is on regular rest, could follow him and pitch multiple innings. Manaea has struggled during his first season in San Francisco, posting a 5.84 ERA and 4.42 FIP. Machado has caught fire after a slow start to the season, hitting 19-for-60 (.317) with three home runs and two doubles over his last 14 games. He would likely welcome Manaea taking the mound, since he has a .414 wOBA against lefties this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.