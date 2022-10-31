Yahoo DFS Baseball: World Series Game 3 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a rainout Monday, the World Series will resume with Game 3 on Tuesday. Starting for the Astros will be Lance McCullers Jr., who has allowed four runs (three earned) over 11 innings this postseason. The Phillies decided to use the rainout to shuffle their starting rotation, and will now deploy Ranger Suarez instead of Noah Syndergaard. Suarez pitched out of the bullpen in Game 1 and this will mark his first start since Game 3 of the NLCS. Let's dig into the hitting options for Yahoo's single game contest.

Multiplier Spots

Bryce Harper ($23): The Astros held Harper in check during Game 2, leaving him to go 0-for-4 with a strikeout. It snapped his three-game multi-hit streak, and an 11-game hitting streak for him, overall. Harper has a .286 ISO and a .401 wOBA at home since joining the Phillies, so look for him to bounce back in short order.

Kyle Schwarber ($21): Schwarber is only batting .214 during the Phillies' playoff run, but he's hit three home runs and has a .386 OBP. He launched 46 home runs during the regular season, and that came on the heels of him hitting 32 home runs over just 113 games during the 2021 season. If a player hits a home run in one of the multiplier spots, it can go a long way towards helping you finish in the green.

Flex Spots

Jeremy Pena ($19): Pena has a hit in both of the first two games of this series, and both hits were doubles. He's gone hitless in just one of the Astros' nine playoff games, hitting three home runs and five doubles along the way. The postseason doesn't look to be too much for the rookie, making him a prime target for this contest.

Alex Bregman ($18): The switch from the righty Syndergaard to the lefty Suarez could benefit Bregman. He has a .215 ISO and a .365 wOBA against right-handed pitchers for his career, but he has a .232 ISO and a .388 wOBA versus lefties. Bregman is also locked in at the plate right now, hitting 12-for-38 (.316) with three home runs and three doubles during the playoffs.

Jose Altuve ($12): It was only a matter of time before Altuve turned things around. He didn't record a hit in any of the Astros' first five playoff games, but he's on a four-game hitting streak since then. During that span, he is 7-for-18 with two doubles. At this cheap of a salary, he's almost too good to pass up.

