MLB Futures Picks: 3 Futures Bets To Place After The First Two Weeks Of Baseball

Now that we have seen an 8-10 game sample from every MLB team, this is the perfect time to make some MLB futures picks. After signing up with the best sports betting sites, use the top sports betting promos to make the following 3 future bets to place after the first two weeks of baseball.

Team Futures Bets To Place After The First Two Weeks Of Baseball

One futures bet to place after the first two weeks of baseball is on the Rays to be the division winner of the AL East. This bet currently has +145 odds on BetMGM. The Rays are off to a perfect 9-0 start, having already built a three-game lead in the division race. This isn't a team coming out of nowhere, either, as Tampa Bay has been to the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons while winning the AL East twice over that span.

Another MLB futures pick is the Astros to win the AL West at -135 odds on BetMGM. While the Rays are rolling out of the gate, the Astros are just 4-6, but it's much too early to panic for the reigning World Series champions. Houston's only 1.5 games out of the AL West lead, and the Astros won their division by 16 games last year, claiming their fifth AL West crown in the past six seasons.

Individual Futures Bet To Place After The First Two Weeks Of Baseball

While BetMGM has some favorable odds on team MLB futures picks, Caesars Sportsbook offers a nice variety of individual MLB futures in addition to team wagers. An individual futures bet to place on Caesars Sportsbook after the first two weeks of baseball is on Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to lead the league in strikeouts at +350.

After leading the league with 257 strikeouts last year, Cole's currently tied for second with 19 strikeouts after two starts, two back of Cincinnati's Nick Lodolo. While Lodolo's a nice breakout candidate, he isn't a proven workhorse like Cole, who has thrown 200-plus innings in four of the past six seasons. Jacob DeGrom (+600) has the second-highest odds to lead MLB in strikeouts. While the former Mets ace has struck out 18 in just 9.2 innings for the Rangers, he lacks Cole's durability, as 2019 was the last time DeGrom pitched over 100 innings.

How To Bet On MLB Futures Picks, Such As The 3 Futures Bets Above

