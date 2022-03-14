FanDuel NBA: Monday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's nine-game slate kicks off at 7:00 p.m. EDT. We will witness the return of guys like Brook Lopez and Draymond Green, and although we won't be targeting them due to minute restrictions, the Bucks and Warriors will certainly get a morale boost from their return.

SLATE OVERVIEW

CLE (-6) vs. LAC O/U: 211

ATL (-12) vs. POR O/U: 233

PHI (-2.5) vs. DEN O/U: 220.5

CHA (–8.5) @ OKC O/U: 231.5

MIN (-5) @ SAS O/U:

GSW (-12.5) vs. WAS O/U: 225

CHI (-4.5) @ SAC O/U:

MIL (-1.5) @ UTA O/U:

TOR (-4.5) @ LAL O/U:

The MIN/SAS and CHA/OKC are my favorite games to find production, and I also like Toronto's lineup against the struggling Lakers.

INJURIES

CLE Caris LeVert (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Lauri Markkanen (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Jarrett Allen (finger) - OUT

I don't doubt Evan Mobley ($8,800) and Kevin Love ($5,900), but Love is at a far more attractive salary with double-double potential. My favorite lower-cost pivot is Cedi Osman ($4,700).

POR Jusuf Nurkic (foot) - OUT

POR Anfernee Simons (quad) - OUT

POR Justise Winslow (Achilles) - OUT

Drew Eubanks ($4,300) will be excessively popular, as will Brandon Williams ($5,000). I like one mid-range option, which we will discuss shortly.

ATL John Collins (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

Collins should play through this injury, but Danilo Gallinari ($5,100) would be your best value option if he can't make it.

POR Aaron Gordon (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

It makes the most sense to just flip to Will Barton ($5,100), who should be back in the starting lineup.

OKC Josh Giddey (hip) - OUT

OKC Aaron Wiggins (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Keep an eye on Wiggins. I would like his chances if he plays. Otherwise, Darius Bazley ($5,400) remains an excellent value option despite the team's many weaknesses.

MIN Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) - OUT

Pivot to Jaden McDaniels ($4,700) for value.

GSW Draymond Green - MINUTE RESTRICTION

GSW James Wiseman - G-LEAGUE CALL-UP?

Green should be back, but it's too soon to click his button. Wiseman has been tearing it up in the G-League, and he could be a surprise addition to the lineup Monday.

CHI Zach LaVine (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

LaVine could make an appearance Monday, but continue with Ayo Dosunmu ($5,700) if he can't make it.

UTA Rudy Gobert (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Gobert will see how he feels during Monday's shootaround and go from there. Hassan Whiteside ($6,100) would fill in if he is a late scratch.

Fred VanVleet (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Malachi Flynn is out as well, so I am most interested in Gary Trent ($6,000) and Scottie Barnes ($7,600) if VanVleet is absent.

LAL LeBron James - POSSIBLE REST

This is just an instinct and I have nothing to confirm this, but I would keep an eye on James' status. Even though the Lakers desperately need a win, James looked like he needed a break against the Suns on Sunday. He may take a seat.

ELITE PLAYERS

The T-Wolves and Spurs will play a fast-paced game, and as usual, I am a big fan of Dejounte Murray ($10,900). His floor is excellent, his upside is even better, and his salary, while high, meets value in a 55-FP performance. Murray has hit and exceeded that number several times. Similarly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,000) could very quickly hit 50 or more against Charlotte, and both sides of this matchup are favorable for me, as LaMelo Ball ($8,200) is also at a very favorable price point against the Thunder.

For big men, I'm inclined to stay away from Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, as they are playing each other and could cancel each other out. Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500) is just at a more favorable salary point and playing in a speedy matchup.

We mentioned some Raptors in the Injuries section, but it's hard to ignore Pascal Siakam ($8,400) at this salary against the Lakers. He's in a bona fide boom spot against L.A.'s porous defense.

Also consider: Trae Young, ATL ($9,800) vs. POR, Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,400) vs. WAS

EXPECTED CHALK AND CORE TARGETS

Donovan Mitchell, UTA ($8,200) vs. MIL

This game will be very competitive, and if Gobert sits, Mitchell will take on a heavy load. He put up 38 FP against the Bucks previously, and he'd need a couple more points and assists to meet value at this salary.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($7,800) @ SAC

Domantas Sabonis will cause some problems, but the Bulls could pull away early in this game. Luckily for Vucevic, there isn't much to offer in terms of relief, so he's more likely to stick around in most blowout spots. He's a nightly double-double threat, and that's true even against Sabonis.

Anthony Edwards ($7,300) or D'Angelo Russell ($7,200), MIN @ SAS

We're continuing with the narrative of a high-scoring game in this spot. The T-Wolves are playing the best basketball in the franchise's history right now. Edwards is questionable but expected to play, and I like either player to beat value. I wouldn't rule out stacking them, but the correlation might be too risky. If something odd happened with Edwards, their similar salaries would allow a simple late swap.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($7,000) @ OKC

We mentioned Ball already, and you can't count out Terry Rozier ($8,100), but Bridges' salary allows you a cheaper way into this game. A lopsided match is possible, and if you buy that narrative, Kelly Oubre ($5,400) might be a way to go, but a solid performance from Bridges would be needed to get the game to that point. In their last matchup, Bridges also blew up against the Thunder, collecting 53 FP.

Also consider: Josh Hart, POR ($6,500) @ ATL

VALUE PLAYS

Most of our value plays are in the Injuries section, so please refer back to them.

Additional value options: Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,200) vs. MIN, Corey Kispert, WAS ($4,000) @ GSW

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.