Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

It's rare to be this late into the season and have such a small slate. We have just five games on this Saturday card, with three of them making up the main card. We do have some fascinating matchups in this small slate, though, with all six teams in the playoffs. That makes things a little easier on us, so let's get started with one of the best point guards in the NBA.

Guards

Trae Young, ATL vs. BKN ($46)

Trae doesn't get enough credit for how good he's become. The Atlanta guard has scored at least 28 Yahoo points in 70 of 71 games this season, averaging 47 fantasy points per game. He's been even better recently, scoring at least 45 Yahoo points in nine of his last 12 games, en route to a 51-point average in that stretch. That makes him tough to fade against Brooklyn, with the Nets ranked 21st in both points allowed and defensive efficiency. Young has really struggled with his shot in their first two meetings with them this season, but he's still averaging 26 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10 assists per game.

Jordan Poole, GSW vs. UTA ($33)

Many people expected Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to take over in the absence of Stephen Curry, but it's been Poole. The versatile guard has at least 31 fantasy points in 15 straight games, posting a 40-point average in that span. That's incredible at this pricing, but it's no surprise when you see that he's got a 29 percent usage rate while averaging 18 shots a game. Poole has played well against Utah, too, scoring at least 27 Yahoo points in their last two matchups, despite playing a reserve role.

Guard to Avoid

Zach LaVine, CHI vs. MIA ($30)

LaVine has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season, and it appears to be hampering his play. He's scored 36 or fewer fantasy points in six of his last seven games, ceding touches to guys like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. That's concerning for such an expensive player, especially since he has such a tough matchup here. Miami ranks third in points allowed and fourth in defensive efficiency, with LaVine likely being matched up with Jimmy Butler or P.J. Tucker. That's clear when you see that Zach has 30 or fewer Yahoo points in two of his three meetings with Miami this season.

Forwards

Kevin Durant, BKN at ATL ($53)

Durant is the most expensive player on this slate, but he's earned every bit of it. The Slim Reaper has scored at least 38 Yahoo points in 11 straight outings, averaging 31.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game in that span. That equates to 55 Yahoo points per game, one of the highest totals in the NBA in that span. That's terrible news for an awful Atlanta defense, with the Hawks ranked 23rd in points allowed and 26th in defensive efficiency. That's led to KD scoring at least 49 Yahoo points in their two matchups this year.

Max Strus, MIA at CHI ($12)

Strus has usurped Duncan Robinson as the starting shooting guard in Miami, making him a heck of a value at just $12. He's played at least 30 minutes in his first two starts, picking up 33 Yahoo points in his most recent outing. If you look at the 16 games where Strus has played over 30 minutes, he's averaging 29 fantasy points per game. That's unbelievable from a $12 player, and we certainly don't expect a 20th-ranked Bulls defense to slow him down.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GSW vs. UTA ($23)

We really thought that Wiggins would take over this offense with Chef Curry on the sidelines, but he's actually been worse. Wiggins has scored 33 or fewer fantasy points in seven straight games, scoring 25 or fewer in three of his last four. That's a horrifying total from a player who should be doing more, and it looks like the return of Green, and the emergence of Poole has really killed his production. The matchup with Utah is the worst part of this, though, with the Jazz sitting Top-10 in total defense.

Centers

Andre Drummond, BKN at ATL ($23)

Drummond has always been one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA, averaging 1.3 Yahoo points per minute for his career. That means he's worth a shot even if he's only getting 20 minutes a night, but he's playing way more in Brooklyn. In fact, Drummond is averaging 33 Yahoo points per game across 25 minutes a night over his last 11 games played. We love that since he'll have to play big minutes to oppose Clint Capela, especially with the Hawks surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Clint Capela, ATL vs. BKN ($22)

Capela has been inconsistent all season, but he's really stepped up without John Collins and Danilo Gallinari. The simple fact is, he has to play more without those guys, and he's always a monster when given 30 minutes a night. In the 50 games Capela has played at least 24 minutes, he's averaging over 35 Yahoo points per game. That form has been on full display recently, with Capela collecting at least 40 fantasy points in three of his last four games. That's bad news for Brooklyn because Capela is averaging 13.5 points and 16 rebounds in their two meetings this season.

Center to Avoid

LaMarcus Aldridge, BKN at ATL ($15)

There aren't many centers to fade on a three-game slate, but Aldridge is an easy one. The big man has been in and out of the lineup with different ailments, and it looks like it's killed his role in Brooklyn. He's actually been declared healthy, but he's been out of the rotation ever since then. Drummond, Durant and Nicolas Claxton are swallowing up all of the center minutes in Brooklyn, and it looks like there's no room for LA to produce.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.