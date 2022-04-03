DraftKings NBA: Sunday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Philadelphia (-5) at Cleveland (o/u 224.5)

New York Knicks (-4.5) at Orlando (o/u 215.5)

Minnesota (-12.5) at Houston (o/u 243)

Phoenix (-14.5) at Oklahoma City (224.5)

Portland at San Antonio (-14.5) (o/u 231)

Miami at Toronto (-2) (o/u 212.5)

Golden State (-6.5) at Sacramento

New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers (-3) (o/u 223)

We've hit silly season in the NBA, which creates plenty of value and frustration on slates. On Sunday, we already know Phoenix will be resting three key members of the rotation, which will condense roster rates around that game. The Minnesota-Houston matchup also stands out due to the massive total, so look to target that even if there aren't values as obvious as others on the slate.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Rajon Rondo, CLE (ankle)

Rondo has been sidelined since Mar. 12, though doesn't have an official injury designation for Sunday's game yet.

Evan Mobley, CLE (ankle): doubtful

Mobley missed his fourth straight Saturday and is not expected to return today.

Quentin Grimes, NYK (knee): questionable

Miles McBride, NYK (knee): questionable

Grimes has missed four consecutive outings, but has the chance to return Sunday. Meanwhile, McBride appears to have suffered a setback after being probable Friday and then ultimately missing the game. Neither is likely to play a significant role if they return to the floor.

Cole Anthony, ORL (toe): questionable

Anthony sprained his toe on Friday against the Raptors. R.J. Hampton should play a significant role with Jalen Suggs also sidelined.

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): questionable

Wagner sprained his ankle Friday and is seemingly unlikely to be on the court Sunday. Chuma Okeke and Terrence Ross are candidates to benefit if Wagner can't go.

Admiral Schofield, ORL (knee): questionable

Schofield has averaged 18.6 minutes since Mar. 15 and his potential absence would aid Moritz Wagner.

Malik Beasley, MIN (ankle): questionable

Beasley returned from an ankle injury for Friday's game. The team may opt to rest him, or perhaps he simply appeared on the injury report due to soreness. Jaylen Nowell should get a boost from Beasley's potential absence.

Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC (illness): questionable

Pokusevski sat out Friday due to flu-like symptoms. When available, he's logged 32.6 minutes across his last seven games while averaging 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, OKC (foot): questionable

Robinson-Earl left Friday's game due to right foot soreness. If he's held out Sunday, Isaiah Roby and Olivier Sarr should have their minutes solidified.

Dejounte Murray, SAN (illness): questionable

Murray was scratched Friday to an illness. If he remains sidelined, Tre Jones would likely be the starting point guard.

Joshua Primo, SAN (hamstring): probable

Primo is likely to play through the hamstring injury. He's started each of his last four games while averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 28.1 minutes.

Malachi Flynn, TOR (hamstring): questionable

Flynn has been out since March 4. When the rest of the backcourt is healthy, Flynn does not play significant minutes.

Yuta Watanabe, TOR (quadriceps): questionable

Watanabe projects to have a minimal role in the rotation even if medically cleared.

Alex Len, SAC (back): questionable

Damian Jones is the big man to roster in Sacramento regardless of Len's status due Domantas Sabonis being sidelined.

Brandon Boston, LAC (illness)

Even if Boston returns, he'll be playing behind both Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann.

Other notable injuries

Jarrett Allen, CLE (finger): out

Derrick Rose, NYK (ankle): out

Julius Randle, NYK (quadriceps): out

Nerlens Noel, NYK (foot): out

Jalen Suggs, ORL (ankle): out

Wendell Carter, ORL (wrist): out

Jaden McDaniels, MIN (ankle): out

Devin Booker, PHO (rest): out

Jae Crowder, PHO (rest): out

Deandre Ayton, PHO (rest): out

Tre Mann, OKC (hamstring): out

Kenrich Williams, OKC (knee): out

Justise Winslow, POR (calf): out

Josh Hart, POR (knee): out

Trendon Watford, POR (leg): out

Andre Iguodala, GS (rest): out

Stephen Curry, GS (foot): out

De'Aaron Fox, SAC (hand): out

Terence Davis, SAC (wrist): out

Domantas Sabonis, SAC (knee): out

Elite Players

Joel Embiid ($11,800) is in the middle of an MVP push, and should see plenty of minutes Sunday with a close game projected in Cleveland. He's topped 55 DK points in eight of his last 10 games, so he presents a great floor for cash games. The Cavaliers are a strong defensive team, though the game total suggests there should be plenty of offense in the matchup.

If Dejounte Murray ($11,200) is cleared and news suggests he'll receive his full allotment of minutes, he should be a very strong play. Portland carries the worst defensive rating and is actively tanking, while Murray has also shown a strong floor even when considering his significant salary hike in recent games. In terms of downside, the game projects to be a blowout and that puts his minutes at risk – particularly given his questionable status.

Darius Garland ($9,700) represents another strong player to build through on the slate. He's seen a curious dip in value despite recently seeing heavy minutes and delivering strong results. He's regularly topped 40 minutes in close matchups for the last month, and Sunday's game should be competitive. The 76ers are a fairly strong defensive team, but Garland should be able to overcome that with volume.

Expected Chalk

Damian Jones ($6,600) has put up two monster lines of 52.25 and 54.25 DK with Domantas Sabonis sidelined. With Sabonis already ruled out Sunday, Jones should maintain an increased role with a rising – yet still reasonable – salary.

The Suns are resting a trio from their starting lineup, meaning much of the roster is likely to be popular plays. Landry Shamet ($3,000) will benefit due to the absence of Devin Booker and is valued in punt territory. JaVale McGee ($3,800) should start at center, though Bismack Biyombo ($3,000) is also almost certain to project as a strong value. Both Cameron Johnson ($4,600) and Torrey Craig ($3,400) will step up with Jae Crowder ruled out.

Immanuel Quickley ($5,400) has played well due to the depleted Knicks' backcourt. On Sunday, he'll face an Orlando defense rated in the bottom-third of the league and also plays at a pace in the top-third.

Moses Brown ($4,500) has topped 30 DK with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley out. Those two are likely to be out again Sunday, and Brown's salary hasn't yet risen to the point where he can't hit value.

Value Plays

The Knicks' backcourt remains depleted, which has allowed Alec Burks ($6,900) exceed 40 minutes in two of his last four games. As noted, Orlando represents a strong matchup to target and Burks should be a decent pivot off Quickley who is likely to be very popular on the slate.

While unlikely, the Wolves are pushing for the sixth seed to avoid the play-in tournament. They should provide their star players big minutes, which leaves Anthony Edwards ($7,200) and D'Angelo Russell ($6.700) in a strong position to produce. The Rockets rank 29th in defense, so this is a strong matchup. There is some blowout risk, which is the primary downside to rostering either of this duo.

Kevin Porter Jr. ($8,400) is on a heater, which is generally not a great reason to roster a player – particularly given his recent spike from $6,200. However, the game against the Timberwolves lists the slate's highest total by far, which is backed by two of the league's fastest-paced teams.

