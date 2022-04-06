DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL (-10) at DET, O/U:

BKN (-7.5) at NYK, O/U:

WAS at ATL (-9), O/U:

BOS (-6.5) at CHI, O/U:

OKC at UTA (-17.5), O/U:

PHX at LAC, O/U:

The Nets face the second night of a back-to-back and could find themselves in a tough game against the Knicks, who despite being eliminated from the playoffs, will be looking to make the most of the opportunity against their crosstown rivals.

The Pistons, Thunder and Wizards lineups feature a number of players picking up extended playing time, resulting in good value opportunity.

The Celtics still have a chance to take first place in the East, and they will be looking to get the jump on the Bulls, who are facing the second night of a back-to-back. However, it should be a competitive game if the Bulls get Zach LaVine back in the lineup.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Maxi Kleber (ankle): OUT

Davis Bertans and Marquese Chriss are up for a boost.

DET - Marvin Bagley (hip), Cory Joseph (back), Rodney McGruder (hip), Kelly Olynyk (rest): OUT

Killian Hayes and Saben Lee are up for extra playing time. Isaiah Livers gets more opportunity in the frontcourt.

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), James Johnson (illness): Questionable

Goran Dragic (COVID-19), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Patty Mills has to step up if Curry is out. Bruce Brown and Cam Thomas are in line for more minutes if Johnson is not available.

NYK - Quentin Grimes (knee): Questionable

Nerlens Noel (foot), Julius Randle (quadriceps), Derrick Rose (ankle): OUT

Obi Toppin is up for playing time. Immanuel Quickley is also up for a boost.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): Questionable

Rui Hachimura will continue to start if Kuzma is out.

ATL - Danilo Gallinari (knee): Questionable

John Collins (finger): OUT

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is up for another start in place of Collins. Onyeka Okongwu gets more playing time off the bench. Bogdanovic has room to step up if Gallinari is out.

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): OUT

Al Horford, Daniel Theis and Grant Williams have to pick up the slack.

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu continue to start. Coby White gets a boost off the bench.

OKC - Tre Mann (hamstring): Questionable

Kenrich Williams (knee): OUT

Zavier Simpson, Vit Krejci, Georgios Kalaitzakis, Jaylen Hoard and Isaiah Roby are expected to start, while Lindy Waters will also get big minutes.

UTA - Trent Forrest (concussion): OUT

Danuel House picks up additional minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young ($10,500)

Young faces the second night of back-to-back, after he totaled 26 points, four rebounds and 15 assists in a loss in Toronto on Tuesday. Despite the loss, he continued his great play, topping 55 DK points for the fifth time in his last 10 games. He should be able to keep it up as he faces an advantageous matchup against the Wizards.

Kyrie Irving ($10,000)

Irving is coming off a huge game, where totaled 42 points on 13-of-24 shooting in a home win over the Rockets. He topped 60 DK points four times over his last 10 games and will have a chance to keep up the strong play with a favorable matchup against the Knicks' backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George ($9,500)

George is averaging 23.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 steals through three games since returning from injury. He should have an advantage going up against the Suns, who face the second night of a back-to-back and will likely be looking to take it a bit easy, especially with their firm grasp on first place in the West and only three games left on their schedule.

Jayson Tatum ($10,100)

Tatum is listed as probable for action. He is averaging 28.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games, topping 50 DK points five times. He has an advantage in his matchup against the Bulls, who face the second night of back-to-back.

Rudy Gobert ($7,900)

Gobert is coming off a massive outing, in which he totaled 22 points and 21 rebounds. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up a league-high 48.3 rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($12,000)

Doncic has an advantage in his matchup against the Pistons' backcourt. He is averaging 33.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, exceeding 70 DK points three times. The Mavs sit just one game behind the Warriors for third in the West, and Doncic needs to keep up his strong play to get his team into the ideal playoff position.

Value Picks

Isaiah Stewart ($4,900)

Stewart is averaging 8.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 30 DK points three times over that span. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavs' frontcourt.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot ($3,400)

Luwawu-Cabarrot will continue to pick up extended playing time for the shorthanded Hawks. He is coming off a relatively quiet outing, but he topped 20 DK points in four of the last five games.

Grant Williams ($4,200)

Williams is up for additional playing time in the absence of Robert Williams, and he should have an advantage against the Bulls' frontcourt. He is averaging 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over the last five games.

Evan Fournier ($4,600)

Fournier is averaging 12.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including one game where he logged 40.5 DK points.

Ish Smith ($4,800)

Smith is coming off an impressive showing, where he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists in 29 minutes off the bench. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks' second unit.

