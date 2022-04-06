Around the Association: Jazz win in OT, Lakers eliminated, Kyrie goes off

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome to Around the Association! Four days per week (Monday through Thursday), this article will serve as a comprehensive recap of the previous night's NBA action, taking you through all of the biggest performances, notable box scores, injury updates and any other fantasy-relevant headlines from around the league.

It was a loaded night of 12-games with massive playoff implications - here is all you need to know:

Nightly Notables

Sun sets on Lakers' playoff hopes

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially been eliminated from postseason contention after falling 122-110 to the Suns. This win also marked the Suns' 63rd win of the season which set a new franchise record. Devin Booker did his thing with 32 points (12-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes. The shot-creator is on a tear since the All-Star break, averaging 30.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game as Phoenix keeps piling up the wins. Deandre Ayton: 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.

With LeBron James (ankle) on the sidelines, the Lakers didn't have enough firepower to take down the scorching hot Suns. This season has been an utter and complete failure for the Lakers and one must wonder if the team will undergo significant changes during the offseason.

Russell Westbrook put up another strong performance with 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes. Over his last 10 appearances, the veteran point guard has averaged a strong 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, Anthony Davis: 21 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes.



Embiid dominates in win

Joel Embiid put his name right back into the MVP conversation with a huge performance during Philadelphia's 131-122 win over Indiana. The dominant center exploded for 45 points (18-30 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 39 minutes. Embiid is starting to turn his game up another notch as the regular season is winding down, averaging 36.8 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game over his last six outings. Most Valuable Player or not, the 28-year-old has had one of the greatest seasons ever for a center with a 31.22 PER rating, which would be good for the 13th best single-season mark ever. Tyrese Maxey also shined in the win with 30 points (9-12 FG, 8-11 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes. This was great to see out of the second-year guard who had failed to break the 20-point mark in his last six games. James Harden: 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), 14 assists, two rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes.

Buddy Hield did his best to try and keep the Pacers in the game, finishing with 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-10 3PT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes in the loss. This was Hield's first game totaling double-digit rebounds and also marked his first double-double of the season. Jalen Smith posted yet another solid effort for Indiana off the bench, totaling 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steals over 30 minutes. The recently acquired forward is 14.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over his last four contests.



Jokic also dominates, but in a loss

The San Antonio Spurs were without Dejounte Murray, but were still able to walk away from Denver with a 116-97 win. The Spurs are officially set to face the Pelicans in what should be an exciting Western Conference play-in game.

Keldon Johnson keeps on rolling for San Antonio, dropping in 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 Ft), eight rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes. This marks the forward's seventh consecutive game with 20 points while he ranks as the 44th nine-category fantasy player over the past two weeks. Devin Vassell: 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets may have been defeated, but the MVP candidate put forth yet another incredible effort. The All-NBA center recorded 41 points (18-35 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 40 minutes of play. This marked the Joker's fourth straight game topping 37 points while he is averaging 38.5 points, 16.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game over that span. Utter ridiculousness. Aaron Gordon: 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks over 35 minutes.



Bulls lose again, still clinch playoffs

With Zach LaVine (knee) sidelined, the Bulls took yet another loss to the NBA's elite teams with the Bucks smacking them 127-106 in Chicago. Brook Lopez erupted for a season-best 28 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 29 minutes. Since rejoining the starting lineup, the veteran center is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over just 24 minutes. LaVine is expected to return for Wednesday night's game against Boston.

Despite Chicago coming up short, Tuesday night was still a positive day overall for the team with the Bulls clinching the playoffs for the first time in five years. While Chicago is now 2-20 against current playoff teams, this season has overall been a huge jump forward for a franchise that was without a direction just a few years ago.

DeMar DeRozan performed great in the loss with 40 points (16-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes of action. The All-Star is starting to get back into his scoring rhythm, topping 32 points in four out of his last five games while averaging 37.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span. Patrick Williams entered the starting lineup and ended with a season-high 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds over 32 minutes.



Jazz take down Grizz in OT

The Utah Jazz have been struggling recently but were able to figure it out in overtime during a 121-115 win over the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies.

Rudy Gobert put up a great performance in the win with 22 points (5-8 FG, 12-18 FT), 21 rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes during the win. Gobert has had a solid stretch of play, averaging 20.3 points and 19.3 rebounds over his last three outings. Donovan Mitchell ended the win with 20 points (6-24 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 7-8 Ft), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 41 minutes. The All-Star is averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his last 13 games.

Jaren Jackson had a big outing for Memphis in the loss, ending with 28 points (8-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over a season-high 39 minutes. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate has recorded eight straight games with multiple blocks and 13 in a row with at least one. Desmond Bane also did his thing on the defensive end with 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and five steals in the loss. Since Ja Morant (knee) exited the lineup recently, Bane is averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game over his last eight appearances. Tyus Jones: 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-4 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes.



Kyrie goes off in victory

Kyrie Irving turned up in Brooklyn's 118-105 win over the Rockets, dazzling his way to a team-high 42 points (13-24 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 40 minutes. Over his last seven appearances, the shifty star is averaging 27.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Irving ranks as the 17th overall nine-category player over the past two weeks. Kevin Durant took a break from his usual scoring eruption, but still shined with 18 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 37 minutes. KD's 29.9 points per game mark is still his highest since his 2013-14 season back with the Thunder.

The backcourt of Kevin Porter and Jalen Green is starting to look quite promising for the Rockets going forward. Porter ended the loss with a team-high 36 points (13-26 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes. The 21-year-old is averaging 28.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five games. This late-season eruption out of Porter certainly bodes well for his fantasy draft stock heading into next season. Jalen Green continues to shine as well, finishing with 30 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes. The rookie is scoring at a historic rate as of recent, reaching the 30-point mark in five straight appearances. Green's late-season scoring surge has him ranking as the 48th overall nine-category fantasy option over the last two weeks.



Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Joel Embiid - 45 points (18-30 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 39 minutes.

Joel Embiid - 45 points (18-30 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 39 minutes. Worst of the Night: Matisse Thybulle - Zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal over 19 minutes.

Matisse Thybulle - Zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal over 19 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Jalen Green - 30 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes.

Quick Hitters

These passes by LaMelo 👀

The first move/pass was reminiscent of Magic Johnson. 18 PTS | 14 AST | 54% FG pic.twitter.com/jGajRXByK3 April 6, 2022

A Look Ahead to Wednesday Night