Around the Association: KD erupts, Powell returns, Bulls fall again

Welcome to Around the Association! Four days per week (Monday through Thursday), this article will serve as a comprehensive recap of the previous night's NBA action, taking you through all of the biggest performances, notable box scores, injury updates and any other fantasy-relevant headlines from around the league.

It was a great, smaller slate last night – here is all you need to know:

Nightly Notables

Clippers escape shorthanded Suns

The Suns were without the likes of Chris Paul (thumb), Devin Booker (back), Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Jae Crowder (ankle) for their contest against the Clippers, but Phoenix was still able to keep the game close. Nonetheless, the Clippers were able to survive with a 113-109 win behind a strong all-around effort from Paul George. The forward produced 19 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 28 minutes. In his first four appearances since returning to the Clippers' lineup, George is averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Norman Powell (foot) made his return for Los Angeles in the win. The 28-year-old came off the bench and finished with 24 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds and one block in 23 minutes. Powell's return is massive for the Clippers as they currently sit at 40-40, good for eighth the West. One has to wonder that with the returns George and Powell, what are the chances Kawhi Leonard comes back sooner than we are anticipating? Do not sleep on the Clippers. If this team is healthy, they have the talent to win it all.

With much of the team's starters sitting out due to minor injuries, the Suns' bench players got to see extended run in the loss. Ish Wainright had the best performance of his career, finishing with a personal-best 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 25 minutes. Aaron Holiday: 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 18 minutes.



Nets win battle of NYC

Kevin Durant dominated the Knicks, carrying the Nets to a 110-98 win in the cross-town rivalry. Durant finished the contest with 32 points (11-22 FDG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks over 42 minutes. Durant is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 29.9 points 7.4 rebounds and a career-high 6.2 assists per game. Despite his impressive play, the Nets still sit at 42-38 and are currently in the play-in game. Kyrie Irving struggled with his shot but still recorded 24 points (9-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 43 minutes. Over the past month, Irving ranks as the second nine-category fantasy option on a per-game basis. Seth Curry (ankle) returned after missing the team's last two games. The recently acquired guard ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

With Julius Randle (quadriceps) expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season, as long as RJ Barrett is still in the Knicks' lineup he should put up solid fantasy numbers. The Duke product ended with 23 points (7-27 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 7-12 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists over a team-high 45 minutes in the defeat. Barrett is averaging 25.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game since the All-Star break. Obi Toppin continues to produce while starting for Julius Randle, ending with 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks over 43 minutes. The second-year forward has started the Knicks' last three contests, averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over that span. Jericho Sims: 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks over 35 minutes. He started at center with Mitchell Robinson (illness) out.



Celtics roll over Bulls

The Boston Celtics inched closer to the Heat in their race to the No. 1 seed in the East with a 117-94 win over the Bulls. Jaylen Brown provided 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block over 35 minutes, continuing his dominant play as of recent. The wing is averaging 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals over his last nine contests. Jayson Tatum: 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes.

The Bulls got shut down, suffering another embarrassing loss to the league's top teams. This defeat was also paired with the news that Lonzo Ball (knee) will not be returning this season. DeMar DeRozan ended with a team-high 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes. Zach LaVine was awfully quiet in his return to the court after missing the team's last game due a knee injury, finishing with just seven points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists. and one block over 27 minutes.



Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Kevin Durant - 32 points (11-22 FDG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks over 42 minutes.

Kevin Durant - 32 points (11-22 FDG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks over 42 minutes. Worst of the Night: Zach LaVine - Seven points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists. and one block over 27 minutes.

Zach LaVine - Seven points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists. and one block over 27 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Cade Cunningham - 25 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes.

Quick Hitters

Luka Doncic proved to be too much for the Pistons as the Mavericks took them down 131-113 in Detroit. The All-Star guard finished with a team-best 26 points (8-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-13 FT), eight rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 34 minutes. Doncic has recorded at least 12 dimes in four out of his last five contests. Jalen Brunson: 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5- FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Cade Cunningham made his return to Detroit's lineup and showed no rust in the loss, totaling 25 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes. The No. 1 pick has been flat-out awesome since the All-Star game, dropping 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals in his first 18 games after the break. Isaiah Stewart: 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes.

Trae Young and the Hawks handled the Wizards by a score of 118-103 while Trae Young dominated with 30 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists over 37 minutes. This was the crafty point guard's 17th contest totaling at least 30 points and 10 assists this season. Danilo Gallinari: 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes.

Despite the loss, Kristaps Porzingis continues to perform with his new team, ending with 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks over 32 minutes. Across his first 17 games since joining the Wizards, the 26-year-old is averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per showing.

The Jazz crushed the Thunder 137-101 behind a sharp outing from Bojan Bogdanovic. The veteran forward ended with 27 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT) and five rebounds over 26 minutes. This was his first time topping 20 points since coming back from his calf injury. Rudy Gobert finished with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes. The center is averaging 20.3 points per game over his last four appearances.

Jaylen Hoard produced another solid outing in OKC's loss. The Wake Forest product dropped 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes. Hoard is averaging 23.5 points and 13.0 rebounds over his last two appearances and seemingly does have real fantasy value as the season is nearly all over. Zavier Simpson: four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 39 minutes.



