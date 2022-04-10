Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Saturday's slate was one of the ugliest of the season, and this one could be worse. This marks the regular-season finale, and not many teams care much about these games. That means almost every team will be resting players, and it's going to be tough to project who will actually suit up. It's going to be a fun one though, so let's get into it.

Guards

Luka Doncic, DAL vs. SAS ($55)

It's tough to predict anything, but we have to assume Luka will be looking at a full workload with Dallas playing for the four-seed. That becomes even more enticing on a slate like this because we honestly don't know what most teams will do. We know Doncic will be a monster if he plays having averaged 61 Yahoo points per game since the Kristaps Porzingis trade. It's easy to understand why since he leads the league in usage during that span, and we're certainly not scared of this sensational matchup. The Spurs sit third in pace and 23rd in points allowed, with Luka collecting 32 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists in their most recent matchup.

Immanuel Quickley, NYK vs. TOR ($21)

Quickley was already starting to find his groove with Julius Randle out of the picture, but he should get a further boost with RJ Barrett missing this finale. Those aren't the only ones out with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose also sitting. That means Quickley should see 40 minutes as the primary ball-handler, which is incredible since he's scored at least 50 fantasy points in two of his last three games. He's also generating a 33-point average across his last 13 outings, which will be his floor in this high usage spot.

Guard to Avoid

Ja Morant, MEM v. BOS ($43)

It's exciting that Morant is about to return to the lineup, but let's be smart. Not only is Memphis playing a meaningless game, but they're also going to be cautious with their franchise cornerstone. That means there's no way Ja will log more than 25-30 minutes, making him impossible to trust in this salary range. The matchup is also troubling with Boston ranked first in both points allowed and defensive efficiency.

Forwards

Jaylen Hoard, OKC at LAC ($22)

The Thunder went with six players on Friday night! Most of them were G-League fill-ins, and it's clear they've gone full-on tank mode. They're sitting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Tre Mann, Theo Maledon, Luguentz Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski. In any case, it's made Hoard their best option. The Wake Forest alum has played at least 36 minutes in four of his last five games while averaging 17.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. That equates to a 42-point average, which is awesome from a player in this salary range.

Talen Horton-Tucker, LAL at DEN ($10)

We all know THT has the talent to be a great player, but it's taken a tank from the Lakers to show it. They're resting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook for the final three games, making Horton-Tucker the primary ball-handler. He's got a 32 percent usage rate with this current roster while combining for 93 Yahoo points in the last two games without those players. You obviously can't ask for any more from a minimum-valued player, especially since Horton-Tucker has to deliver with so much production sitting on the bench.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. DET ($22)

We had Toby in the fade section on Saturday, and we're going right back to the well. His shot attempts and usage have collapsed since the James Harden trade, and it's led to one of the worst stretches of his career. He hasn't cracked 37 fantasy points in 22 of his last 25 games, presenting one of the worst upsides from a player in this salary range. That's terrifying with Philly playing the second half of a back-to-back, likely limiting Harris in this spot. Not to mention, Detroit has produced a top-10 defense over the last month.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. LAL ($58)

We mentioned how using Doncic on this slate is profitable with so many question marks out there, and all the same rules apply with The Joker. Nikola is the frontrunner for MVP and leads the league with nearly 60 Yahoo points per game. More importantly, he's topped 40 fantasy points in all but one outing this season. That's rough news for the Lakers, who are ranked sixth in pace, 21st in defensive efficiency and 26th in points allowed. That's scary since Jokic has managed at least 65 Yahoo points in seven straight, including one against this lackluster Lakers' defense.

Rudy Gobert, UTA at POR ($34)

Utah is trying to secure the five-seed in the Western Conference, and it should force them to play all of the regulars. Rudy is their most important one having produced at least 26 fantasy points in 59 of 65 games this season. That's an incredible floor, leading to a career-best 40 Yahoo points per game. What we really love is this matchup with Portland carrying the NBA's worst defensive rating. In three matchups this season, Gobert is registering a 39-point average against this horrible Portland defense.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP vs. GSW ($27)

The Pelicans are locked into the nine-seed in the West, and it looks like they're not going to push any of their starters in a meaningless game. JV has played just 22 minutes in B2B outings while only scoring 43 combined Yahoo points in those two games. Those are alarming trends with New Orleans playing for nothing and we haven't even discussed he'll be facing a top-5 Warriors defense. There's no way Valanciunas logs more than 25 minutes, and there are plenty of options at half his salary who will receive 35-40 minutes on this slate.

